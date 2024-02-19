Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s culinary landscape is about to be transformed as Leisure Quest is bringing two internationally acclaimed restaurants to the city in Q2. Endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, TATEL and TOTÓ have garnered immense popularity in their native hometown of Madrid for their unique guest experiences and delectable food and beverage selections. Set in Downtown Dubai in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, both restaurants promise unforgettable culinary journeys for their diners.

TATEL

Launched in 2014 in the vibrant city of Madrid, TATEL has expanded with several locations across the world in iconic cities such as Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Valencia, and Riyadh. It embodies a friendly and playful character that enhances traditional Spanish cuisine with an international flair, making it one of the Top 25 restaurants worth flying to, according to USA Today.

Guests are welcomed into a warmly lit space with ambient candles lining the entrance. The interiors adorned in rich shades of maroon, green and brown with plush chairs and a cobbled floor, exude an old-world elegance while radiating an exciting ambience fuelled by upbeat music, live entertainment and international performers, guaranteeing a festival for the senses.

At TATEL, guests can enjoy a wide range of cocktail creations crafted by combining avant-garde techniques with current trends, as well as a vast selection of exclusive wines and spirits, perfectly paired with delicious Spanish-International dishes. With a carefully chosen menu based on selected raw produce combined with fresh and local ingredients, TATEL reinvents traditional Spanish cuisine with sophistication, originality, and an exciting international twist.

TOTÓ

Established in 2020 in Madrid, TOTÓ promises to whisk guests back to the golden era of Italian cinematography with its homage to the protagonist of the legendary film Cinema Paradiso. Inspired by the 1950s of Italian cinema and cuisine, the elevated dining experience evokes a range of sensations, seamlessly blending tradition and gastronomic excellence.

The space offers a rustic luxury setting with a focus on an exceptional selection of artwork, décor and accessories that effortlessly balance the spirit of classic Italian cinematography with chic Dubai scenes. Guests can choose from a variety of dishes brimming with aromas, flavours and colours paired with exquisite wines and meticulously crafted cocktails, that are sure to transport diners to Italy.

Drawing inspiration from the pure love of film during the post-war era, the ambience echoes Italian spring nights and is complemented by a spectacular bar and open kitchen. The extensive drinks menu includes classic cocktails, spirits, and signature Mediterranean-inspired beverages, accompanied by Mediterranean-inspired energetic beats of TOTÓ’s resident DJ. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a delectable breakfast spread at TOTO’s terrace with the picturesque views of Downtown Dubai serving as the backdrop.

About Leisure Quest

Leisure Quest is a premium dining and luxury brand operator with a growing international collection of restaurants offering unparalleled expertise in operating high-quality food and beverage venues. Dedicated to delivering unforgettable luxury experiences that will leave a lasting impression on lifestyle enthusiasts, the group has three divisions: Dining, Entertainment, and Experience; each focused on providing unmatched hospitality concepts, high-energy entertainment, and exceptional culinary excellence.

https://leisurequest.ae/