Dubai, UAE — Legacy Hotels Holding announced today its participation at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World 2025, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The summit is the region’s leading platform for investment, innovation, and transformation in the hospitality industry, bringing together global decision-makers to shape the next decade of growth across the sector.

At the event, Legacy Hotels Holding will showcase its expanding portfolio and investment philosophy at Booth 74. Delegates, investors, and partners are invited to meet the company’s leadership team to explore opportunities across development, asset management, and hospitality investments.

As part of the conference program, Abdulrahman Almoayed, Chief Investment & Development Officer at Legacy Hotels Holding, will join the panel discussion “Affordable, Scalable, In Demand: The Midscale Hotel Evolution,” scheduled for Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The session will explore the growing importance of the midscale category as a driver of sustainable growth and long-term value creation across both emerging and established markets.

Reflecting on this shift, Abdulrahman Almoayed commented: “The midscale segment has evolved into the true center of gravity in hospitality. It represents accessibility, adaptability, and authenticity; the values today’s travelers, investors, and developers seek. At Legacy, we view midscale as an opportunity to create value at scale through operational excellence, community relevance, and sustainable growth. It is the foundation of lasting value.”

Throughout his session, Almoayed will share key insights on how midscale hospitality delivers consistency, resilience, and return on value, even in dynamic markets. He will highlight how Legacy’s investment approach connects partners to opportunities that balance global standards with regional authenticity, particularly across Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and North Africa, where demand for scalable midscale models continues to rise.

Matthiew Weihs, Commercial Director The bench, organizers at Future Hospitality Summit, added: “We are delighted to welcome Legacy Hotels Holding to FHS World and to have Abdulrahman Almoayed share his insights on midscale development. His perspective highlights how innovation and investment can converge to make hospitality more accessible, profitable, and purpose-driven. FHS remains committed to fostering such dialogue and collaboration across our global network of decision-makers.”

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 74 to meet the Legacy Hotels Holding team and explore the company’s latest projects, partnerships, and investment opportunities shaping the future of hospitality across its expanding footprint.

About Legacy Hotels Holding

Legacy Hotels Holding is a hospitality investment and management group built on global standards, local soul, and a partner-first philosophy, dedicated to creating experiences and partnerships that endure.

With a growing portfolio of over 40 properties across the globe, Legacy Hotels Holding blends operational excellence, technology-driven innovation, and authentic destination storytelling. The company aims at delivering meaningful stays for guests, long-term value for partners, and positive impact for communities.

Through its five interconnected verticals; Hotel Management, Asset Management, Investments, Technology Integration, and Development, Legacy turns vision into performance, balancing discipline and creativity to bring each project to life.

Guided by a commitment to authenticity, collaboration, and thoughtful growth, Legacy Hotels Holding is shaping the future of hospitality. Legacy Hotels Holding is keen on crafting living stories that belong to their places and people, and building a legacy designed to last for generations.