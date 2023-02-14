Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – During the second edition of LEAP event, Saudi Arabia’s global tech event, a partnership agreement was inked on February 7 between Lean Node Startup Studio and Mjalis Investment, to establish Lean Fintech, a venture builder dedicated to building disruptive Fintech startups.

The partnership aims to build innovative fintech startups to improve the quality of life and community service, by bolstering a strong national economy and creating job opportunities. The studio will harness relevant expertise in this field, to ensure the quality of its outputs, and introduce innovative, high-quality fintech startups to the market within a short time frame.

“We, at Lean Node Studio, are delighted with the opportunity to partner with Mjalis Investment to establish Lean Fintech, a specialized studio, dedicated to building Fintech startups. The partnership’s ultimate goal is to create high growth fintech companies that would encourage financial inclusion and be a force for good social impact,” commented Hamad Almuqbel, Co-founder, and CEO of Lean Node Startup Studio.

Mohammed Alomar, Chairman of Mjalis Investment, added: “Mjalis Investment aims to boost this partnership by investing effectively in the Fintech industry in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build an innovative fintech hub with a thriving and responsible fintech ecosystem. Through this strategic partnership with LeanNode Startup Studio, we seek to advance high quality technical and economic outputs that would reinforce the Kingdom’s national and global role, towards achieving the aspirations and goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.”

The new specialized studio is slated to begin shortly its quest to find entrepreneurs who share Lean Fintech's vision to join its ranks to build their projects and bring them to market.

