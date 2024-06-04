Riyadh: Pure Consulting, a leading Saudi consulting firm, has announced the launch of a new International Communications unit at the Saudi Management Consultants Association (SAMCA) Forum. The unit, inspired by Vision 2030, will bring together a deep understanding of the local context and vision, exceptional local and international insight, and the best of the worlds communicators to deliver Saudi Arabia’s narrative to the world.

Anas Al Safi, Managing Partner, Pure Consulting, speaking at the SAMCA Forum said: “At Pure Consulting we have always had a strong guiding vision to build a Saudi consulting firm that competes with the best of international firms. The launch of our new International Communications unit, aligned with Vision 2030, is a logical next step. Clients here in Saudi Arabia are looking for partners who understand the local context and vison, who contribute more substantially and sustainably to the growth and prosperity of the nation, and who can deliver Saudi Arabia’s narrative to the world in a highly relevant and effective manner. This new unit will do just that.”

Pure International Communications will offer international communications strategy for Saudi clients looking to communicate with critical international audiences from investors to tourists.

Pure Consulting is a leading Saudi consulting firm established in 2014 with 100+ employees in offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With accumulated local and global expertise in strategy, marketing, and communications Pure Consulting empowers its team, partners, and community to realize the ambitious future of Saudi Arabia. An exceptional team of industry leaders in Saudi is driven by a profound purpose and passion to lead transformative endeavors, helping public and private organizations succeed in a rapidly evolving world. The team is inspired by a shared commitment to delivering enduring sustainable impact for people and the community through the crafting of strategies that resonate and drive positive change.

