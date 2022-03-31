Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island crowned as the Leading New Hotel- Highly Recommended by Leaders in Hospitality 2022.

Following it’s opening in December 2021; Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island. Has now something more to celebrate. The new delightful beachside getaway on the stunning Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah has been crowned as the leading new hotel- Highly recommended by Leaders in Hospitality Awards, 2022.

Over the last number of years, the Leaders in Hospitality Awards event has quickly established itself as a key happening on the sector’s calendar.

Middle East's first Radisson Resort, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island features 388 rooms and suites with sea views or balconies to enjoy the fresh sea air and spectacular vistas of the picturesque Marjan Island, a group of four man-made coral-shaped islands in Ras Al Khaimah spanning 4.5 kilometers into the sea. The unique landscape covers an area of 2.7 million square meters. The resort has a scenic panorama of the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding Yanis and Jais Mountains, conveniently situated close to a range of activities and attractions, including the world's longest zipline, the Jebel Jais Flight, the terracotta dunes of Al Wadi and Ras Al Khaimah's National Museum. The emirate is home to magnificent landscapes, breathtaking coastlines, vast desert plains and 64 kilometers of white sandy beaches.

Read more about the hotel, on the hotel Website website

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. We are committed to helping our guests find the right balance for their stay, removing the discomforts travelling may bring and enabling them to switch off and relax, using our Yes I Can! attitude to ensure satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.