United Arab Emirates - Award-winning trading and investment broker Axiory has brought back its highly anticipated 25 USD No Deposit Bonus starting May 23. Traders can take advantage of free trading credit in their live account, with the opportunity to potentially grow their wealth using all the tools and support Axiory is well-known for.

The deposit bonus is Axiory’s way of giving traders a helping hand, and the opportunity to experience the broker’s platforms, services, and support in a live environment at no cost.

“Traders need to familiarize themselves with a broker, and what’s better than trading live with the broker before investing their own hard-earned money?” said Roberto d’Ambrosio, CEO of Axiory. “We understand concerns traders may have and are determined to give them the best services possible, support them, and show them why Axiory is a good choice with actions, not only words.”

Traders using the 25 USD No Deposit Bonus have access to all the major accounts; Nano, Standard, Tera, and Max, and hundreds of assets. This is also a great opportunity to take advantage of the brand new FCA-regulated Axiory CopyTrade app and copy successful traders with proven strategies.

An additional feature of the promotion is giving traders the ability to start trading immediately upon opening a live account.

“While we’ll always prioritize compliance and security, we’re aware that every second in the market counts.” said d’Ambrosio, “So, we’ve built a system that allows clients to start trading live within minutes while maintaining a smooth and controlled verification system”.

In 2021, Axiory’s No Deposit Bonus went viral, attracting traders from all over the world, and grabbing the attention of the industry. Since then the award-winning company has launched several successful promotions; introduced new assets, services, and platforms; and launched a completely new website along with a fresh brand at the end of last year.

-Ends-

About Axiory:

The Axiory brand was established in 2011 and has been serving traders across the globe since 2012. Axiory offers a savvy, friendly, and intuitive space for accessing CFDs and exchange-listed products, where clients’ needs always come first. Axiory traders are privileged to excellent trading conditions, unique risk management tools, tier-1 liquidity, and the constant support of an international, award-winning team.

Media Inquiries:

Royston Rodrigues

Absolute Communications

Roystonr@absolutecg.net