Dubai, UAE: Leaders in Digital, the Middle East’s first female-led SEO Marketing Agency, is proud to announce the launch of the Women in Search Marketing Network, an innovative initiative aimed at empowering, upskilling, and connecting women within the search marketing industry. The network provides hands-on learning opportunities, real-world task execution, and quick-win strategies designed to help members develop actionable SEO and digital marketing expertise.

Created to foster equal opportunities, provide mentorship, and cultivate a supportive learning environment, the network caters to women in digital marketing looking to advance their careers, corporate teams enhancing female employees' SEO & overall marketing skills, aspiring SEO professionals seeking practical learning, and entrepreneurs leveraging SEO for business success.

Key features of the Women in Search Marketing Network encompass hands-on, task-based training for quick wins and rapid growth, direct guidance from industry experts dedicated to nurturing the next generation of female leaders in SEO, and a focus on practical, fast-track learning that prioritizes task execution over theoretical knowledge.

Founded by Dawn Kubicek, an industry expert and the visionary behind Leaders in Digital, the Women in Search Marketing Network demonstrates a deep commitment to mentoring and bridging the gender gap in the search marketing field that remains predominantly male-focused. This initiative is part of the Google Women Techmakers initiative, reflecting Dawn’s aspiring leadership and dedication to supporting women in tech throughout the Middle East.

Dawn Kubicek, Founder and CEO of Leaders in Digital said: “The Women in Search Marketing Network isn’t just another learning program—it’s a movement. We’re creating a space where women can learn fast, apply their skills immediately, and see results. SEO is an incredible career path, and we want to ensure that women have the resources, mentorship, and confidence to thrive in this industry”.

About Leaders in Digital

Leaders in Digital (LiD) is the first and only female SEO consultancy in the Middle East, with a global team dedicated to strategic excellence across Google platforms. LiD empowers businesses to achieve higher rankings, quality leads, and optimized ad spending through a data-driven and inclusive approach