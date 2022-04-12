The brand has partnered with newgen technology companies, STEPPI & WHOOP, to track and monitor physical activity of users

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tired of insurance providers charging premiums on basic protection plans? Wellx is here to disrupt the insurance landscape in the region like never before! Introducing a health insurance concept that incentivizes engagement for individuals, families, corporates, and SMEs in various wellness activities such as gym visits, healthy eating, focusing on mental wellness, utilizing wearable tech, and much more.

Want to know how? The company uses cutting-edge data analytics tools to hyper-personalize the wellness experience. Wellx is also a digital-first brand, wherein users can complete their entire insurance journeys online. From selecting your plan to filling in the forms - thereby saving you from all the hassle and time invested in admin otherwise.

Wellx is a space where prevention is prioritized, ahead of cure, and therefore, they take on the onus of motivating individuals to stay well while maintaining commitment to being available to users when and if they need medical care, because Wellx cares.

The platform incentivizes its customers, upon completion of set lifestyle and health goals, which are successfully tracked through Wellx partners such as STEPPI & WHOOP, among others.

“Traditional insurance doesn’t tackle the elephant in the room: despite overall increased financial security, lifestyle diseases and stress-related conditions are on the rise. As an industry, insurers must focus on our solution not being just a ‘rainy-day’ product that helps you only when you fall sick. Insurance must also provide you ‘everyday’ benefits – that’s Wellx.” says Vaibhav Kashyap, Co-founder & CEO, Wellx.

Ideated with one key goal in mind which is to make people healthier and build more resilient and happy communities, the brand has joined hands with new-gen technology companies and like-minded platforms such as STEPPI and WHOOP to help customers track their physical activity goals as well as motivate them to be more active and healthier, whilst being rewarded with points on fulfillment of each goal.

Wellx users can accrue as many points as possible, to earn cashback of close to 20% on their annual premium, as well receive shopping vouchers that can be availed at Amazon and Noon. Food lovers can also pop into healthy eateries in the UAE such as Kcal to redeem their rewards from Wellx. What’s not to love here?

These partnerships have in turn helped Wellx not only monitor progress, at individual and corporate levels, but have also allowed the customers to take control of how much they spend and save on insurance premiums & how they would like to be rewarded.

“Our partnerships with like-minded brands have resulted enhancing customers’ morale and attitudes towards daily chores, by offering them incentives for making healthy decisions and engaging in physical activities – making them lead a happier life overall, in line with UAE’s Happiness Agenda”, added Javed Akberali, Co-founder and Managing Director, Wellx.

Wellx has onboarded leading pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals to provide its customers the best care at competitive prices for all the protection programs it has on offer. The annual plans are priced starting from just AED 1,500 a month, are all customizable and personalized to suit specific needs and requirements.

Visit www.wellxai.com to find out more about Wellx’s offerings & available plans.

How to sign up?

All you need to activate your insurance plan with Wellx is a working internet connection and a smart phone. The STEPPI app can be downloaded from https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/steppi-step-save-and-smile/id1496731586 (for iOS) and from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.steppi.steppifitness (for Android users).

-Ends-

About Wellx:

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap and Javed Akberali, Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind InsureTech platform that rewards individuals on the completion of health & lifestyle goals. The company uses cutting-edge data analytics tools to hyper personalize the wellness experience for individuals, families, and companies.

For all your press enquiries, please get in touch with:

Injeel Moti

injeel@catchcomms.com

Joudat Waleed

joudat@catchcomms.com