Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is encouraging all potential entrants with an innovative project to share to finalize their submissions for the Digital Prosperity Awards, with just a few days to go before the deadline closes on 31st October. Would-be winners representing the private sector and civil society stand to win a cash prize and gain support and recognition to help propel their digital innovation ideas from drawing board to social and economic impact.

Marking the importance of the awards, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, His Excellency Mohamed bin Thamer Alkaabi, commented: “We support the Digital Prosperity Awards because we believe that digital prosperity for all is a cause that all nations should back and collaborate to achieve. It is certainly central to our own ambitions for Bahrain and as the current Chair of the Digital Cooperation Organization, the hosts of the Awards, it is an initiative that we aim to see providing recognition for entrants wherever they are based, for their success will help bring prosperity for us all. Entrants to the awards will have the opportunity to further their ambitions, fuel their ideas and scale their innovation, to better shape the world, its people and our future.”

Unlike other award initiatives, the Digital Prosperity Awards not only provide contenders with potential funding and publicity, but the chance to build their profile in front of influential decision-makers in the DCO Member States. Winners will also be invited to share a platform with DCO at the LEAP event, addressing the global technology ecosystem gathered there. Their time under the spotlight will bring recognition and tangible support to the would-be winners, from the access they gain to Member State markets, which could include future funding, partnerships and advisors, and the chance to fast track their growth.

Competition has been fierce so far, with the award entry deadline of 31st October fast approaching. Shortlisted entrants will have the opportunity to present to the DCO General Assembly with Ministers from Member State nations, and those from the public sector have the chance to represent their nation as a 2024 Digital Prosperity Award Ambassador.

H. E. Alkaabi continued, “Digital inclusion is not a nice-to-have, it’s a hard economic truth that growth can only be truly sustainable if all segments of society are included. Innovations in technology can be very appealing for their immediate impact, but when integrating them into our social fabric, we need to look at what brings benefit in the long-term. Committing to homegrown innovation is critical, as is integrating the government and private sector’s efforts so that advances are not merely tied to the need for profit. We look forward to seeing what innovations emerge from the awards, and later on to seeing them appear around the world, making a difference to people’s lives.”

Digital pioneers working to improve the economic and societal prosperity of their business, community or organization have the chance to lay claim to a Member State or Global Civil Society cash award. To date, the awards have generated significant attention and interest from the global digital community, with submissions from diverse corners of the world.

To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, please visit the official Digital Prosperity Awards website at www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the Digital Prosperity Awards

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization, founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

Through cooperation and dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, the UN and other NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs and advance digital inclusion among women and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

More information about the DCO can be found at

www.DCO.org

www.twitter.com/DCOrg

www.linkedin.com/company/DCOrg

The Digital Prosperity Awards celebrate global contributions which empower governments, businesses, and communities to collaborate and accelerate digital economic advancement. It will promote projects and organizations embracing digital innovation, whilst doing good for the local and global community to bridge the digital divide. Public, private, and civil society sector organizations can be nominated for or enter an award that will reward their significant contribution to the digital economy of their country, whilst providing a platform for international support and recognition.

Digital Prosperity Awards Categories: 1. Disruptive Technology Solutions; 2. Cooperation; 3. Decision-Making; 4. Ethics; 5. Environment.

To learn more about the Digital Prosperity Awards, visit www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com.

Would-be entrants can gain guidance and inspiration by visiting https://youtu.be/VUtDZJ23Sgg

