Dubai: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, the UAE’s only Polynesian-themed resort, has reported an extremely positive commercial performance in 2023, with increased demand, interest, and bookings from across leisure, MICE, and corporate segments.

With its convenient location between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, expansive outdoor spaces, word-class facilities that include seven meeting rooms, and the Tamure Ballroom able to accommodate up to 700 guests, Lapita experienced a noticeable uplift in interest in corporate customers, wedding bookings, and leisure bookings across 2023.

Lapita saw more than a 40% increase in corporate, government, and business customer inquiries hosting more than 150 unique events and meetings from diverse sectors such as hospitality, F&B, technology, sustainability, and diplomatic missions. Lapita also hosted over 35 wedding ceremonies and receptions as well as birthdays, with the resort providing the perfect backdrop and luxury experience for every type of memorable occasion. Lapita’s ability to tailor rates with access to Dubai ParksTM and Resorts also enabled it to offer a competitive range of price points and customizable experiences.

2023 saw the launch of Lapita’s new homegrown concept, the Lu’Wow Weekender re-defining the essence of a family brunch in the UAE. This new Polynesian-style weekend festival introduced guests to an experience unlike any other, featuring resort-wide scavenger hunts, themed brunches, live entertainment, interactive games, and competitions. With each Lu’WOW weekend inspired by a unique theme, such as Halloween, Festive, Smurfs 65th Anniversary, Lapita saw high levels of occupancy and interest from UAE residents and international tourists, including the key demographic markets being India, the UK, and other GCC countries.

Reflecting on Lapita’s success, Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts said, “Lapita has always been an incredibly unique property renowned for its blend of luxury, Polynesian culture, world-class facilities, and unparalleled guest experience. As part of Dubai Parks & Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, 2023 was a truly standout year for the Lapita team, with strong demand from a diverse range of customer segments helping cement our position as one of the UAE’s most in-demand multi-purpose resort destinations. We look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our product, service, and offering as a one-stop-shop for every type of leisure and business guest seeking a different type of hotel experience.”

Lapita’s dedication to sustainability and commitment to responsible hospitality saw the launch of a number of impactful initiatives with Lapita pioneering eco-friendly practices without compromising on luxury. From implementing advanced hydroponic farming systems for onsite organic produce cultivation to innovative water bottling and recycling programs, the resort led the industry in promoting sustainable tourism.

Lapita proudly holds the prestigious Green Key Certification, which guides every decision made across operations, further validating its eco-friendly practices. Lapita is also home to 90 solar panels, harnessing the power of renewable energy to heat water in guests’ rooms and power outdoor lighting, ensuring sustainable practices extend throughout the property. Lapita has also installed electrical vehicle (EV) charges on the property, further reinforcing its eco-friendly practices and contributing to a greener future.

About LAPITA, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels

LAPITA hotel is the UAE’s only Pacific island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination.

An award-winning hotel, Lapita has been recognized in the Bayut - Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 as the Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai, reinforcing its position as a unique and exceptional destination.

With 504 rooms including 60 suites and three villas, four food and beverage outlets, two lagoon-style pools with a lazy river, spa and health club, plus an impressive kid’s club, Lapita is the perfect destination to make unforgettable memories with the family. Every detail of LAPITA hotel is made with the magic of Polynesia in its soul and the spirit of ‘aloha’ in its service, transporting guests to a tropical island on arrival. From the thatched-roof to the bamboo-lined ceilings and tribal furnishings, every detail is authentic.

The hotel offers a dedicated conference centre with a 710sqm ballroom, as well as six meeting rooms and event facilities for companies who don’t want to do business as usual.

LAPITA is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of individual, independent hotels selected by Marriott for their ability to create one-of-a-kind guest memories through enriching travel experiences. The hotel’s name was inspired by the pre-historic Pacific Ocean people and their journey and settlement into the islands, known as the Lapita movement.

