Landor & Fitch today shares a refreshed brand expression.

The rebrand is the culmination of a five-year strategy that has seen the WPP company’s consulting, design and experience offer expand dramatically.

In recent years, Landor has welcomed sonic branding leader’s amp, workspace and architectural design experts BDG, and award-winning motion design specialists ManvsMachine into its ever-expanding family. In parallel, the business has bolstered its consulting capabilities with a rapidly growing Brand Performance practice, broadened its retail experience offer in a 2020 merger with Fitch, and continued to build out its brand-led employee experience offer.

“Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference” said Jane Geraghty, Group Global CEO.

The brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.

“Our new brand charts an ambitious course for our future. We use our new brand colour, the ultramarine blue, to signal the redefining of the brand and design category” said Teemu Suviala, Global Chief Creative Officer. “Our design and expression capabilities are now unparalleled. For our own brand, we tapped into brilliant creative minds from around our network, just as we would do for our clients, to create a brand that comes to life in every facet - from visual and verbal to sonic and motion.”

-Ends-

Landor

Jane Bloomfield

jane.bloomfield@landor.com

Hanae Ouakrime

Hanae.ouakrime@outlook.com

About Landor

We are Landor.

World-leading brand specialists.

Consulting. Design. Experience.

United in our drive to make a positive difference.

We build brands, designed to transform.

Our Landor Group also includes amp, BDG and ManvsMachine.

And, we are proudly part of WPP.

www.landor.com

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients, and communities.

For more information, visit www.wpp.com.