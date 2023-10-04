Dubai: Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of Landmark Group, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the brand caters to children between the age of 1-12 and plans to leverage MoEngage’s capabilities to build personalized marketing automation campaigns.

“The market for Landmark Leisure is children between the age of 2 years to 12 years. In effect, the buyers we deal with are parents of this segment of children. There are a few customer engagement pain points that we are trying to solve and we believe that MoEngage as a platform will be a big piece of that puzzle”, said Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure

MoEngage will also help Landmark Leisure personalize campaigns and measure them for effectiveness. With the recent signing of the agreement, as the first step, Landmark Leisure will start targeted campaigns via MoEngage and build marketing automation via lifecycle triggers at specific customer touchpoints.

“The biggest USP of MoEngage is its user-friendly and the ability to integrate different data types from various sources. Further, the customizability of MoEngage’s platforms and flexibility suits our unique requirements”, said Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure

“It’s a proud moment for us as we welcome another brand of the iconic group Landmark as part of our family. Landmark Leisure has been engaging with children with a motto of learn whilst play and we are super happy to assist them as an engagement partner”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage.

Landmark Leisure joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, Alsaif Gallery, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Landmark Leisure

Founded in 1999 with the launch of its flagship brand, Fun City, Landmark Leisure focuses on entertaining the family, especially children from 1-12 years. Today the division includes Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block and Fun Works, as well as confectionary brands Candelite and POParazzi’s. Landmark Leisure encourages children to learn while they play through a variety of activities that foster growth and development.