Dubai, UAE – Zywa, an all-things money app designed for students (6-25 years old), has announced a strategic partnership with Shukran, the one of the largest retail loyalty programs in the region, to deliver enhanced benefits for students and their families.

The collaboration aims to deliver new value-added experiences for the youth and their families by combining Shukran's extensive network of participating brands with Zywa's innovative digital money management platform. As part of the partnership, Zywa users will benefit from gift cards, offers and rewards across Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Emax and others.

Focusing on Gen Z and Family Engagement

Zywa provides a mobile-first experience focused on “all things money,” catering specifically to the spending habits and preferences of Gen Z. By partnering with Shukran, Zywa aims to deliver on its promise to empower the next generation to manage their own finances and add significant value through personalized offers and seamless payment experiences.

Nuha Hashem, Co-Founder of Zywa, said, “This partnership with Shukran is a significant step towards expanding our footprint in the MENA region and strengthening our value proposition to Gen Z. Together, we will create a unique ecosystem that blends shopping, lifestyle, and digital payments, making life easier and more rewarding for students and their families. This is a large part of Zywa’s mission to become the go-to platform for ‘all things money’ for Gen Z in the region.”

Driving Loyalty Through Rewards and Exclusive Offers

Through this partnership, Zywa users will enjoy enhanced benefits under the Shukran program, allowing them to get Shukran Gift Cards by participating in various activities and campaigns which they can use for purchases made at any of Landmark Group’s participating stores.

Additionally, joint campaigns and initiatives will be launched to engage both students and families, creating a more integrated and rewarding experience for all users.

James Dickson, Chief Product Officer at Landmark Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Zywa to bring a new dimension of value to our members, especially the younger demographic and their families. By combining our robust loyalty program with Zywa’s dynamic payment platform, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that meets the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.”

Expanding Financial Ecosystems in the Region

Zywa’s partnership with Shukran marks an important move in expanding its footprint within the MENA market. As the first platform focusing on “all things money” for tweens, teens, university students, and their families in the region, Zywa aims to redefine the payment experience by providing a seamless, mobile-first approach that resonates with younger consumers. By partnering with Shukran, Zywa is set to offer more than just payment solutions; it is building a broader ecosystem that blends lifestyle, rewards, and digital convenience.

For Shukran, which boasts over 13 million engaged loyal members across the region, this partnership represents a significant step towards appealing to younger consumers. The program will also introduce Zywa’s customers to benefits like free access to BOGO deals, exclusive offers, and free online delivery through expanded tiered benefits that recognize, gamify, and reward loyalty across all our brands.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown and 4 franchise brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 30 million square feet.

Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.

The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub - Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. Across its loyalty programmes, the Group enjoys a loyal customer base with more than 35 million active users.

The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Zywa:

Zywa is the largest fintech platform for Gen Z (between the age of 10 - 30 years old) to manage, spend, save and send money in the UAE. Zywa also offers a mastercard to pay anywhere locally and globally. Zywa is on a mission to empower the youth with good financial habits and enhance their financial literacy.

Zywa is VC-backed, and some of their prominent investors include Goodwater Capital, Y Combinator, Dubai Future District Fund, and they are supported by Hub71 and Mastercard.

For more information, visit Zywa’s website at www.zywa.co, or linkedin account at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zywa

