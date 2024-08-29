Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Landmark Group, the leading value conglomerate in the retail and hospitality sectors, is commemorating its golden jubilee by launching a series of initiatives, including an exclusive promotion where customers can earn up to 10-times in Shukran points on purchases made at their retail stores across the GCC throughout September.

Founded by the late Micky Jagtiani 50 years ago with a single store in Bahrain, Dubai-based Landmark Group has grown into an omnichannel retail and hospitality giant with over 2,200 stores and outlets, 21 homegrown brands, 4 franchises, and a presence in 17 countries across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. These include household names like Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Fitness First, and Funcity to name a few.

The Group has launched a new campaign to celebrate its 50th anniversary with its customers, partners and employees, under the slogan "Inspired by Your Dreams" that encapsulates the essence of the company’s journey and highlights the mutual growth and success shared with its customers and communities. The Group's 50th anniversary plans will feature a series of events and initiatives to demonstrate its gratitude and reaffirm its commitment to stakeholders, highlighting five decades of success and paving the way for future achievements.

Commenting on this milestone, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group said: “As we reflect on 50 years of entrepreneurship, growth and remaining true to our customers’, we continue to be inspired by them to drive the innovation in the business and stay committed to our purpose of creating exceptional value for all the lives we touch. We are deeply thankful and grateful to our customers, business and government partners, and Landmarkers who have believed in us over the years”

Factoring customer feedback, Landmark’s Shukran, the first retail customer loyalty programme in the GCC, has been revamped to provide a more rewarding experience for its loyal customers. Structured into four tiers – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Classic – Shukran offers tailored rewards and benefits that reflect the level of engagement and loyalty of its members.

Adding further value, the enhanced Shukran programme includes access to exclusive offers beyond Landmark’s ecosystem from dining, entertainment and beauty partners, to better serve its customers’ lifestyle needs. During this anniversary campaign, customers can earn upto ten-times more in points, and access to their Shukran accounts is now also available on all Landmark’s retail brand apps like Centrepoint, Max and Home Centre.

Furthermore, other popular brands from across Landmark Group, including online fashion store Styli, and hospitality and leisure offerings, Fitness First, Fun City, City Max hotels, Zafran and Carluccio’s will be running special promotions throughout September which will be shared on their respective social media channels.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Khalid Yahya

APCO

KYahya@apcoworldwide.com

+971 52 863 1680