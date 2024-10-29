Cairo: Landmark Developments (LMD), one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt, proudly announces the launch of “More Residences,” a new luxury development serviced by LMD. Ideally located along the Youssef ElSebai Axis in New Cairo, this 50-acre project marks LMD’s first venture into serviced residences, designed to meet the highest international standards.

“More Residences” is part of the largest mixed-use concept in New Cairo “there,” seamlessly blending luxury residential communities, diverse workspaces, upscale showrooms, exceptional dining, and vibrant retail experiences.

“More Residences” offers over 1,000 upscale units spread across multiple levels, boasting panoramic views of 450 acres of greenery. The project provides a range of options, from apartments (90 to 190 square meters) to duplexes (181 to 220 square meters). With more than 80% of the area dedicated to green and open spaces, residents will enjoy amenities such as fitness areas, a kids' zone, water features, an infinity pool, gathering spaces, a clubhouse, F&B outlets, and underground parking for each cluster.

Conveniently located just 6 minutes from the Ring Road and 10 minutes from Cairo International Airport, “More Residences” promises a comprehensive and sustainable living experience.

Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of LMD’s first serviced residences in New Cairo’s largest mixed-use concept, showcasing our commitment to diversity and our strategic presence in premium, unique locations that deliver exceptional experiences. This endeavor reinforces LMD's leadership in the Egyptian real estate market. With our diverse portfolio encompassing both Egypt and international markets, we are dedicated to raising the bar for quality and innovative design."

It is worth mentioning that the launch of “More Residences” aims to build on the remarkable success of LMD's previous commercial projects, "Eastside" and "Eastmed," within "there" in New Cairo.

About LMD

LMD is one of the premier real estate developers, specializing in creating transformative residential and commercial experiences. Since 2007, the company has leveraged innovation and expertise to deliver iconic mixed-use developments in prime locations across Egypt. These community-centric developments embody a seamless living experience while setting new standards in quality and design.

With unwavering commitment to geographic expansion, LMD launched several remarkable projects across Dubai, Spain, and Greece. The company’s portfolio boasts 10 landmark projects in Egypt, such as “Stei8ht”, “One Ninety”, and “Zoya” on the North Coast, as well as 7 notable projects in Dubai, including “The Pier Residence”. Establishing a foothold in Europe, LMD has introduced “Muntaner 91” in Barcelona, followed by 5 projects in Greece, including the world-class “Karaiskaki 15” and “Archimidous 5”.

For more information, visit: https://lmd.com.eg/.