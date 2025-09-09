Manama - 8 September: Lamea Association, Bahrain's flagship national platform to discover, upskill, and spotlight elite youth talent, announced the signing of a knowledge partnership agreement with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region's premiere training and development provider. Under this agreement, the institute will serve as the official Knowledge Partner of the national project “Lamea”.

The signing ceremony took place at the BIBF headquarters, where the agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, and H.E. Shaikha Dhowa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Lamea Association, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Through this partnership, BIBF will deliver specialised training programmes covering areas such as communication skills, digital transformation, and project management, in alignment with the objectives of the national project “Lamea” to cultivate a new and distinguished generation of talented youth that contribute to the advancement of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On this occasion, H.E. Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Lamea Association, expressed her pride in signing this agreement, praising the pivotal role of BIBF in training and capacity building. She affirmed that this partnership represents a valuable addition to the journey of the national project “Lamea”, providing a comprehensive knowledge environment that enhances the readiness of Bahraini youth to lead the future. She added that the Association places youth empowerment at the core of its priorities and is committed to continuously developing its programmes in line with changing needs, thereby reinforcing the role of young people as key partners in achieving the Kingdom’s priorities and its Economic Vision 2030.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, emphasised the institute’s pride in this partnership, stating:

“We are proud to be the Knowledge Partner of the national project “Lamea”, which represents a pioneering model in empowering Bahraini youth and preparing them to play their vital role in shaping the future. This partnership with the Lamea Association is an extension of BIBF’s mission to develop qualified national talent, and by leveraging our educational and training expertise, we aim to deliver high-level content with tangible impact to support participants and refine their skills, enhancing their readiness for the future and enabling them to contribute effectively to national development."

It is worth noting that the national project “Lamea” was launched in 2021 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs. The initiative aims to identify and nurture a new generation of exceptional youth, motivating them to elevate their performance and potential both professionally and personally. It also empowers them to participate in various activities and projects aligned with the vision of the Lamea Association, which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes — delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com