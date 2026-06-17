DUBAI: Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, today announced the launch of two new services in the UAE, marking the completion of its first year of operations. After exceeding its initial first-year targets, the platform has expanded from a Dubai-only service to a nationwide network covering all seven emirates, while its driver partner network grew ten times over.

To support this growth, Lalamove has officially opened a new office in Dubai. The new workspace will serve as the operational base as the company continues to expand its logistics support for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Supporting SMEs with Flexible Delivery Options

Over the past 12 months, Lalamove has become a regular logistics partner for SMEs across the UAE. With the country’s e-commerce market expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, local merchants increasingly require practical and flexible delivery options to keep pace with customer demand.



This demand is especially visible during the UAE’s diverse seasonal calendar, where celebrations such as Eid, Diwali, Valentine’s Day, International Women’s Day, and key national days often create sudden spikes in orders for florists, gifting businesses, retailers, home-based sellers, and food merchants. During these peak periods, Lalamove supports businesses as a flexible logistics partner, helping them manage everything from first-mile stock replenishment to last-mile customer fulfilment without the need for fixed fleet commitments.



Ashvin Nair, Managing Director of Lalamove UAE, said: “Our first year in the UAE has shown strong demand for flexible, on-demand delivery among local businesses. We achieved tenfold growth in orders and served more than 50,000 users, which shows that SMEs are increasingly choosing Lalamove as a practical logistics partner. With the introduction of larger trucks and shared delivery services, we can now better support businesses of different sizes while helping them avoid the high costs of maintaining their own fleets.”



Two New Services Tailored to Local Businesses

The introduction of Lalamove's two newest services comes in direct response to feedback from local commercial clients looking to streamline their daily supply chains:



● Larger Vehicles for Bulk Orders: Lalamove has added 1-ton and 3-ton trucks to its active fleet, alongside existing cars and vans. These vehicles are designed for heavy commercial goods, office moves, and large stock transfers that need secure, enclosed transport between emirates.



● Lalamove Pooling (Shared Delivery): Built for businesses with regular, non-urgent shipments, this service allows multiple clients to share cargo space. This introduces a cost-effective option for companies that do not require immediate, same-day delivery.



Creating Reliable Earning Opportunities for Driver Partners

Lalamove’s growth over the past year has been closely tied to its driver partner network, which expanded tenfold. In line with the UAE’s focus on supporting flexible, independent work, Lalamove provides a transparent earning model for independent drivers. The app gives driver partners optimized route planning, clear earnings tracking, and the freedom to set their own hours



Sadaqat Ali, a Lalamove Driver Partner in the UAE, said: "Switching to Lalamove has given me steady work and a predictable income. Over the past year, the rising number of businesses using the app has meant more regular bookings and less empty travel time. Having the flexibility to choose my own hours, combined with steady demand from local shops, has made this a great full-time opportunity for me."



With the UAE’s last-mile delivery market projected to reach $4.85 billion by 2030, Lalamove enters its second year as an established player in the logistics sector. The new Dubai office will support local hiring to expand commercial teams, build closer partnerships with local chambers of commerce, and roll out new app features tailored to Gulf businesses.



About Lalamove

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform built on a single mission: to make delivery fast, simple, and affordable for everyone. With one tap, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations can access a fleet of delivery vehicles driven by professional, vetted driver partners. Operating across 17 markets in Asia, Latin America, and EMEA, Lalamove connects people, vehicles, freight, and roads moving the things that matter and creating tangible value for local communities at every level of the supply chain.



For more information: https://www.lalamove.com/en-ae/

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