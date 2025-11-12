Dubai, UAE – Lafarge Emirates Cement has officially rebranded as Holcim UAE, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s growth journey and reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable construction in the United Arab Emirates.

The rebrand reflects Holcim’s global vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction and its mission to build progress for people and the planet. It aligns with Holcim’s global NextGen Growth 2030 strategy to create superior value across the built environment – from infrastructure and industry to buildings.

The transition to Holcim UAE will open up a new era of innovation and progress. As a recognized leader in sustainable construction, Holcim UAE operates with a clear purpose: driving industrial decarbonization and advancing sustainable construction solutions that support the UAE’s national vision for sustainable growth.

“Our rebrand represents a renewed commitment to sustainability, innovation, and partnership, as we strengthen Holcim’s position as the leading partner for sustainable construction in the UAE, said Ali Said, CEO, Holcim UAE. Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision, we’re driving the transformation of the construction industry toward smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable practices. That is why this rebrand is so much more than a name change, it is our platform to accelerate innovation, deepen partnerships, and advance sustainability across the built environment.”

Holcim UAE delivers high-performance, sustainable building materials and solutions that enhance construction efficiency and environmental performance. In line with Holcim Group’s global growth strategy, the company is scaling up low-carbon and circular construction technologies, such as ECOCycle®, to drive decarbonization and resource efficiency. Leveraging its agile, performance-driven model and deep local expertise, Holcim UAE continues to expand across the construction value chain, advancing its vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction in the UAE.

This commitment is evident in landmark developments including Al Shera’a – DEWA Headquarters, the world’s largest net-zero-energy government building; Zuhha Island, a purpose-built leisure destination constructed using 88% ECOPact low-carbon concrete; and Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national rail network built with ECOPact solutions. Together, these projects demonstrate Holcim’s role in shaping a smarter, more circular, and more sustainable built environment across the UAE.

Through continued investment in innovation, sustainable production, and strong partnerships across the value chain, Holcim UAE is shaping a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable built environment for the future, advancing its ambition to be the leading partner for sustainable construction in the UAE.

