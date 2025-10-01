Cairo: Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building materials, celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of its flagship Step-In and Grow programs. These initiatives empower Egyptian youth with practical skills, real-world experience, and professional guidance, preparing them to confidently enter the workforce. By investing in local talent and bridging the gap between academic education and market demands, Lafarge Egypt demonstrates its commitment to sustainable development while reinforcing its role as a responsible industry leader.

Since their launch in 2023, the Step-In and Grow programs have supported 95 young participants, including 79 through Grow and 16 through Step-In, with a further 27 trainees expected to graduate from the second Grow cohort. To date, 28 graduates have joined Lafarge Egypt, with others taking up roles at prominent international organizations, highlighting the programs’ critical role in equipping young talent with the skills and experience needed to succeed in both local and global markets.

The Grow program serves as a comprehensive platform for developing recent graduates from across Egypt in fields such as engineering, business administration, human resources, sales, supply chain, finance, etc. Spanning a full year, the program emphasizes practical, on-the-job training, with trainees engaging in projects from initial planning through to execution. Participants also benefit from regular one-on-one follow-ups and guidance from Holcim Group experts, gaining valuable international exposure that strengthens their career foundations. Candidates are selected through a nationwide group interview process, ensuring the recruitment of top talent. Grow has proven to be a highly effective pathway to employment, with many graduates joining Lafarge Egypt upon completion.

Step-In, developed in partnership with the German International University (GIU), provides final-year students with a six-month paid program designed to immerse them in real business operations at Lafarge Egypt. Participants gain practical experience, contribute to impactful projects, and receive mentorship from experienced professionals, equipping them with the skills and confidence to transition smoothly into the workforce. Candidates are carefully selected to ensure alignment between their academic background and available roles.

Upon completion, students graduate with both their university certificate and practical experience. Lafarge Egypt is expanding Step-In to universities across Egypt, establishing it as a premier initiative for preparing graduates who combine hands-on expertise with academic knowledge.

Lafarge Egypt, committed to advancing the construction sector and supporting Egypt’s economic growth, is expanding its collaborations with leading universities both in Egypt and internationally. These partnerships aim to develop the next generation of industry leaders while contributing to the nation’s social and economic progress. The company’s initiatives focus on three key pillars: empowering youth and fostering community development;

promoting sustainability by engaging trainees in eco-friendly projects that utilize green materials and sustainable industrial practices; and driving innovation and digital transformation within the construction sector. Through these strategic initiatives, Lafarge Egypt reinforces its role as a partner in building a sustainable and forward-looking future, placing investment in people at the heart of long-term development, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

