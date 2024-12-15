Dubai, UAE - Lacasa, a multidisciplinary architectural and engineering firm renowned in the region for its decade-long design expertise, has announced its strategic entry into real estate development through the launch of its new division, Lacasa Living. This marks a transformative step for the company, which has been instrumental in delivering landmark projects across residential, hospitality, and mixed-use developments, as well as top-of-the-range interior designs services. The new venture aims to bring bespoke developments that emphasize intelligent design and meticulous craftsmanship.

Lacasa Living’s boutique developments will focus on key markets in the UAE with upcoming projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) & Lusail in Qatar. Designed with the end user in mind, Lacasa Living will deliver a portfolio that ranges from architectural marvels of ultra-luxury, private villas from their Signature Collection to smart and modern bespoke residential apartments and holiday homes. Recently, Lacasa reestablished its capabilities with the handover of an AED 120 million worth private villa in Dubai Hills. In January 2025, the division will unveil its Exclusive Residential Developments with its first project of bespoke apartments coming up on Al Marjan Island in RAK, targeting the thriving real estate market with functional, stylish apartments in prime locations targeting end users and investors alike.

What sets Lacasa Living apart is their cumulative architectural and engineering expertise and the vision of over 500 professionals that bring to life a deeply personal and intentional approach to design. Every detail, from furnishings to home accessories is keenly focused on creating thoughtful spaces and vibrant communities that reflect both character and refined design.

“Our entry into real estate development is a natural evolution of our journey in the architectural and design industry. For years, we’ve collaborated with some of the region’s most prestigious developers, delivering iconic projects that bring a sense of purpose, creativity, and thoughtfulness that will continue to be at the heart of every project we build. Our extensive experience across multiple sectors has given us deep insights into what makes a development truly exceptional and a house a home. With Lacasa Living, our aim is to leverage this expertise to create signature properties that seamlessly blend intelligent design and well-thought out functionality that is not easily replicated. We are proud to evolve our legacy to bring trend-setting developments that stand out with our signature designs, in some of the most coveted areas of the UAE,” said Emad Jaber, Chairman, Lacasa Living.

Looking ahead, Lacasa Living has outlined an ambitious growth trajectory, with six projects already designed and ready for development. The company projects AED 1.2 billion in project values for 2025, AED 2 billion for 2026, and AED 3 billion for 2027. Each project will emphasize ready-to-move-in properties that combine bespoke design and boutique living in a functionality, community-centric environment. Lacasa Living has partnered with One Broker Group, an award-winning, developer-focussed real estate agency to prioritise the sales interest of end users and investors for their upcoming launches of bespoke residential projects across the UAE.

“At Lacasa Living, we are channeling the same passion and precision that have defined our architectural achievements for years, into our real estate developments with a focus on creativity, craft, community and functionality. We approach every project with a holistic mindset, hand-picking strategic locations, rethinking traditional solutions and creating spaces that meet the unique demands of today. Therefore each design element is intentional and each aspect of the space serves a purpose that inspires connection, belonging, and beauty. We are here to carve a niche for ourselves where we curate homes that are as complete as the life lived within them.,” added Eng. Ahmad Jaber, CEO, Lacasa Living.

ABOUT LACASA LIVING

Lacasa Living is a boutique developer, bringing the architectural and engineering expertise of over 500 professionals to life through a deeply personal and intentional approach.

We are devoted to creating thoughtful spaces and vibrant communities that reflect both character and refined design. Our passion lies in crafting environments that feel effortless yet extraordinary—spaces where timeless aesthetics meet a profound understanding of quality, functionality, and the way people truly live.

Every Lacasa Living project is a testament to superior craftsmanship and contextual harmony, designed to complement and elevate its natural surroundings. We approach every project with a holistic mindset, rethinking traditional solutions and creating spaces that truly meet the unique demands of today. Each element is intentional; each decision serves a purpose - to inspire connection, belonging, and beauty.

ABOUT LACASA GROUP

LACASA is a quality-driven international Architectural & Engineering firm based in Dubai and Qatar. Founded twelve years ago by Emad Jaber & Nabil Al Khaja, LACASA has become one of the most accomplished multidisciplinary Architectural Design firms in the region with a diverse portfolio spanning all types of developments. With a talented team of architects and engineers from various professional backgrounds, we have designed over 700 projects consisting of residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use developments as well as master plans and interior designs.

ABOUT ONE BROKER GROUP

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for Lacasa Living. OBG stands as Dubai's most distinguished real estate powerhouse, providing end-to-end solutions for prestigious residential & commercial properties across UAE's most coveted addresses. Their excellence is validated by the Dubai Land Department's recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. Their unique capability to generate interest in exclusive projects through an extensive 10,000+ partner network and more than 150 expert in-house brokers, are some of the key values they add to their clients.