ABU DHABI: –Discover the vibrant metropolitan capital of Abu Dhabi, with La Quinta by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Wahda, expected to open this month, boasting modern comforts, colourful interiors and prime location in the heart of the city. Nestled adjacent to Al Wahda shopping center, this landmark hotel marks Wyndham’s first La Quinta by Wyndham and sixth hotel in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Distinctive Accommodation and Unmatched Entertainment

La Quinta by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Wahda boasts 107 thoughtfully designed rooms, ranging from stylish standard twins to spacious executive suites, suiting the needs of an array of travellers, whether business or leisure. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at the lobby café and the expansive all-day dining area, offering an open buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside an international style a-la-carte menu. The hotel's unique entertainment spaces include the Mirchi Club Restaurant and Colosseum Restaurant, providing diverse and vibrant nightlife experiences for both patrons and visitors alike.

La Quinta by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Wahda also offers an indoor pool, gym, and spa on the 15th floor, providing a sanctuary for relaxation. With room service available 24/7 and free indoor parking for guests, the hotel seamlessly combines quality with convenience.

Situated in the United Arab Emirates capital city, Al Wahda is a popular residential and commercial area best known for Al Wahda Sports Club and Al Wahda Mall. Guests can explore the bustling shops, cafes and restaurants of downtown Abu Dhabi or visit notable landmarks including the presidential palace, Qaṣr Al-Waṭan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the country’s largest mosque.

“We’re thrilled to open the La Quinta by Wyndham Al Wahda which will offer a comfortable, central base for guests to explore Abu Dhabi. Our long-standing partner, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, brings the scale and resources of a world-class hospitality organisation as well as a personalised service and supportive team who we are proud to do business with time and time again.”

- Mohammad Abdul Saleem, Hotel Owner, Gromaxx Hotel Management

“The La Quinta by Wyndham has immense potential in the UAE, having become a household name in the U.S. This addition follows the opening of our La Quinta property in Dubai in 2021. With a bright design, excellent location and warm Arabian hospitality, this upper-midscale property is a welcome addition to our portfolio of nearly 60 hotels in the Middle East.”

- Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, the Middle East, and Africa

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Brand Built for the Everyday Traveller

Known for its bright brand personality, welcoming rooms and modern amenities, La Quinta by Wyndham offers its “Here For You” service to travellers all over the world. With more than 900 locations globally, La Quinta unlocks memorable experiences for travellers in some of the most iconic locations like the heart of Nashville in the U.S. all the way to the cultural hotspot of Istanbul.

