Qatar: Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar is thrilled to announce the opening of La Méditerranée Robuchon Doha, its latest addition to Doha’s vibrant culinary scene. This flagship dining destination invites guests to witness the creative genius of Chef Joël Robuchon, whose namesake restaurants have garnered over 30 Michelin stars, the highest number obtained by any single chef to date. A truly immersive dining experience is set to unfold against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, where an array of dishes is masterfully crafted with true French and Mediterranean flair.

General Manager Mehdi Zaanoun, Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, comments: ’La Méditerranée Robuchon Doha joins our array of distinguished dining venues. This sophisticated yet welcoming restaurant promises to elevate our culinary offerings with its creative menu, elegant indoor ambiance, and a stunning terrace that features breathtaking panoramic views of the sea’

On the Four Seasons Pearl-Qatar’s Ground floor, La Méditerranée Robuchon has transformed their 700 square meter space into an aquatic sensorial experience. Its fluid interior design, complete with a water-effect ceiling, mirrors the gentle ebb and flow of ocean waves and underwater currents. The seating is inspired by the natural curvature of seashells, and the integrated lighting recreates the soothing glow of bioluminescent creatures. This masterful attention to detail sets the stage for interactive dining at its finest, where fresh-caught seafood is handpicked from an aquarium and prepared exactly to each diner's liking with the finest ingredients.

La Méditerranée Robuchon Doha Executive Chef Eric Gonzalez comments: “We are delighted to bring the Robuchon experience to Qatar, whose passion for local food culture inspires us to pursue simplicity, consistency, and excellence across every recipe. I was fortunate enough to work alongside Chef Robuchon for over ten years, and firmly believe, as he did, that quality is king. Sourcing the finest ingredients, allows us to create uncomplicated dishes that contain great depth of flavor. My dedicated team and I welcome all discerning diners to explore our menu here at the Four Seasons The Pearl-Qatar, one of Doha’s most exciting culinary hotspots.”

Thomas Raguzzi, La Méditerranée Robuchon Doha General Manager comments: “Excellence in service is not what you do, but how you do it. It's about making every interaction count, even the small ones. This is one of the many things that more than a decade of restauranteering with the esteemed Chef Robuchon has taught me. I believe that La Méditerranée Robuchon is the purest expression of this pursuit. Our menu has been structured with the entire guest journey in mind, from the selection of bread and premium, infused olive oils diners receive at the beginning of their dinner service to the progression of dishes, prepared using the freshest possible ingredients. In everything we do, we strive to make every new visit the first of many.”

Chef Joël Robuchon rose to prominence in the culinary world for his attention to detail, precise execution, and pursuit of perfection. For decades, he took French cuisine to new and exciting heights, incorporating diverse cultural influences and emphasizing the importance of simple, refined recipes that showcased the natural flavors of their ingredients to the fullest.

Today, Chef Robuchon’s legacy, represented by JR International, lives on across over 20 award-winning restaurants, with La Méditerranée Robuchon at Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar set to entrance a host of new diners from Qatar and the region.

For bookings or to find out more, please visit www.fourseasons.com/thepearlqatar.