KUWAIT – The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy has been awarded with the Quality Management Systems certificate ISO 9001:2015, in cooperation with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. Consulting and Intellectual Property.

TAG-Consult contributed to the implementation of the quality management system requirements for complying with the ISO 9001:2015 standard at the Ministry’s Customer Services Centers, and The Audit and Quality Control Directorates.

The Ministry has been awarded with this certificate of by the German Certification Body, TÜV Hessen, after successfully passing the external audit process and the qualification of the Ministry's Audit and Quality Control Directorate, in addition to the Customer Services Directorate including its 13- Customer Services Centers. Receiving this certificate proves that the Ministry’s quality management system at the said directorates is in conformity with the requirements of the standard. It also confirms the effective application by the ministry of the quality management system procedures.

On this occasion, Abu-Ghazaleh Consulting and Intellectual Property Office in Kuwait and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy had celebrated the obtaining of the certificate of the world's most recognized Quality Management System Standard - ISO 9001.During the celebration certificates were handed over and the concerned directorates and their affiliated centers were honored by Eng. Khalifa Mohammed Al-Fraij, Assistant Undersecretary for Power and Water Distillation Stations at the Ministry headquarters.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. Consulting (TAG-Consult) operates out of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global more than 100 100 offices in the Middle East, North Africa, and globally, and its representative offices spread in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It also operates through a network of experts and specialists to offer the best management consulting services to local and international companies and institutions, in accordance with the best practices in this field.

