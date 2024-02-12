Manama, Bahrain: – Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain officially announces the new edition of the Libshara Investment Savings Account for 2024. The campaign includes two Mega Cash Prizes, a $500,000 prize in June and a $1,000,000 prize in December. In addition, Monthly Grand Prizes of $50,000 will be presented to 10 winners. There will also be a total of $600,000 in Monthly Cash Prizes of $1,000 each for 600 winners.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain commented, “The 2024 Libshara Campaign marks a bold new chapter, offering unprecedented rewards that are considered the largest yet. Current and future customers will be rewarded beyond comparison with this year's abundance of prizes. We encourage everyone to open a Libshara Investment Savings Account and start their journey towards both saving and winning.”

Account holders are reminded that they can multiply their chances of winning in the prize draws by saving more through their Libshara Savings Account. For every 50 BD saved, customers earn one entry to the draw. As part of the Libshara campaign, customers can participate in the loyalty program, which offers increased chances of winning the Mega prize. Holding the amount in their accounts for 90 days earns them one entry, while holding it for 180 days earns them two entries, and holding it for 360 days earns them three entries.

The Libshara Investment Savings Account is open to Bahraini and GCC nationals and residents aged 18 and over. New and existing clients can create a Libshara account and deposit money online using the KFH Jazeel Banking App without visiting a branch. To participate, customers must have a minimum savings balance of BD 50 or its equivalent in US Dollars in their Libshara accounts for at least 30 days.

