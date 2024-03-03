Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has revealed the 10 winners of the January $25,000 Ma'ashi Salary Account monthly prizes. The draw was held at the KFH-Bahrain headquarters, under the supervision of the Bank’s internal and external auditors as well as a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC).

On this occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated, “We extend our warmest congratulations to the fortunate winners of the first Ma'ashi prize draw for 2024. We are always happy to see our esteemed clients enjoying the benefits of banking with us.”

“As we start this new year, I would like to highlight the ease and benefits of opening a Ma’ashi Salary Account. Account holders get access to various features such as partial early salary withdrawal and the eligibility to enter monthly prize draws.”, he added.

The Ma'ashi Salary Account is an account that offers an array of advantageous features whereby account holders can enjoy the flexibility of early salary withdrawal, allowing them to access up to 50% of their monthly salary without incurring any fees. Moreover, individuals have the privilege of availing unlimited number of salary advances throughout the year. Complementing these benefits, Ma'ashi also presents a rewarding loyalty program. Customers earn incentives based on the duration their salary is consistently transferred to the Ma’ashi account. Additionally, Ma'ashi account holders may qualify for exclusive discounts at selected retailers and businesses. Further enhancing the experience, account holders can benefit from reduced rates on personal and auto financing facilities offered by KFH-Bahrain.