Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has revealed the 10 recipients of the $25,000 Ma'ashi Salary Account Monthly Prizes, with each taking home $2,500. The draw was held at the KFH-Bahrain headquarters, under the supervision of the Bank’s internal and external auditors as well as a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC).

On the occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated, “We give our sincere congratulations to the fortunate recipients of February Ma'ashi prize draw for this year. Witnessing our valued clients reap the rewards of choosing KFH-Bahrain fills us with delight and gratitude.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the Ma’ashi account’s special features, including but not limited to the partial early salary withdrawal and the monthly opportunities to win valuable cash prizes. At KFH-Bahrain, we are always working hard to bring our clients innovative banking products that go beyond to serve their financial needs”, he added.

The Ma'ashi Salary Account offers an array of advantageous features. Account holders can enjoy the flexibility of early salary withdrawal, allowing them to access up to 50% of their monthly salary without incurring any fees. Moreover, individuals have the privilege of availing an unlimited number of salary advances throughout the year. Complementing these benefits, Ma'ashi also presents a rewarding loyalty program. Customers earn incentives based on the duration their salary is consistently transferred to the Ma’ashi account. Additionally, Ma'ashi account holders may qualify for exclusive discounts at selected retailers and businesses. Further enhancing the experience, account holders can benefit from reduced rates on personal and auto financing facilities offered by KFH-Bahrain.