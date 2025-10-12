The Business Year (TBY) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) in support of The Business Year: Kuwait 2026, a landmark 10th year anniversary edition reflecting a decade of TBY’s in-depth coverage of the country’s economic transformation.

This renewed collaboration underscores the alignment between TBY’s editorial mission and KDIPA’s strategic goals, particularly in advancing Kuwait Vision 2035 and positioning the State of Kuwait as a globally competitive investment destination. Working alongside KDIPA ,TBY plays a vital role in promoting the country's business landscape to an international audience of investors, business leaders, and policymakers.

The Business Year: Kuwait 2026 will serve as a guide for investment in Kuwait, offering exclusive interviews and strategic insights from key government officials, business leaders, and industry pioneers. The edition will provide a cross-sectoral view of the country’s progress over the past decade, showcasing its transformation across banking, energy, transport, healthcare, technology, education, and more. It will also serve as a platform showcasing the thought leadership of all those who have been key players in this transformation mapping the individuals and institutions driving the nation’s development and economic diversification.

“KDIPA has been a crucial partner in supporting the positioning of The Business Year in Kuwait,” said Agustina Dal Fabbro, TBY’s Country Manager. “Their ongoing support not just editorially, but also in our partnered events has been essential to our success over the last 10 years.”

This 10th anniversary edition will be distributed both in print and digital formats, reaching a broad and targeted audience. In addition to global digital platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, , FactSet, PressReader, Google Books, and more, the publication will also be shared through strategic partnerships with local and international chambers of commerce, embassies, business councils, and investment forums.

The partnership between TBY and KDIPA is a testament to their shared commitment to attracting sustainable foreign investment, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and driving forward the vision of a diversified and knowledge-based Kuwaiti economy.