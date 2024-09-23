New York, United States – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have initiated a vital project aimed at preventing acute malnutrition in the drought-affected regions of Central and Southern Somalia. With a total budget of USD 4.5 million, this project addresses alarming rates of food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly among children under two years old and pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls (PBWGs). Somalia's ongoing drought, coupled with high food prices and conflict, has placed over 4.3 million people at risk, necessitating immediate intervention.

The agreement to launch this project was officially signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Royal Court Advisor and Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Cindy McCain, Executive Director of WFP. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to tackling the urgent humanitarian needs in Somalia, especially in providing nutritional support to vulnerable populations.

Key activities include the procurement of 1,068.5 metric tons of specialized nutritious food and the distribution of monthly rations. The project will provide 122,847 children under two with 1.5 kg of lipid-based nutrient supplements (LNS), while 57,301 PBWGs will receive 3 kg of Super Cereal Plus (CSB++) over three months. The initiative aims to reach a total of 180,148 individuals, helping to reduce mortality rates and prevent further deterioration in the nutritional status of these at-risk communities.

"This initiative underscores KSrelief's ongoing dedication to supporting vulnerable populations in crisis-affected areas," said His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah. "By providing life-saving nutrition to the most at-risk groups, we aim to prevent malnutrition and ensure a healthier future for the people of Somalia."

This project represents a crucial step toward addressing the pressing challenges of food insecurity and malnutrition in Somalia. Through effective collaboration between KSrelief and WFP, the initiative aims to empower communities and foster resilience in the face of ongoing adversity.

