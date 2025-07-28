Dubai, UAE – As demand for bigger, better, faster, more artificial intelligence accelerates across the Middle East so does the need for more localised energy efficient IT infrastructure. KROHNE, a global leader in industrial measurement and instrumentation, has announced a significant scale-up in the production of its magnetic flow meters (magmeters) to support the region’s growing need for advanced liquid cooling.

KROHNE will dedicate a substantial share of its global manufacturing capacity to serve data centre clients worldwide, with a sharp focus on high-growth markets across the GCC. The move comes in response to the surge of hyperscale and edge data centres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—driven by national AI strategies and net-zero transformation agendas.

To support this shift, KROHNE has launched a dedicated Center of Excellence for data center technologies at its facility in Beverly, Massachusetts. This hub will drive the development and deployment of next-generation magmeters, specifically engineered for the precision, repeatability, and durability required in liquid-cooled, AI-driven facilities.

“From Frankfurt to Fujairah, the world is in a race to unlock the power of AI,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President of the KROHNE Group. “The future will be shaped by those who can build AI-ready infrastructure both rapidly and responsibly. At KROHNE, we are scaling up to meet that moment—ensuring cooling systems in tomorrow’s data centres are smarter, more sustainable, and globally supported.”

Magnetic flow meters are critical for enabling closed-loop liquid cooling—an essential requirement in high-performance computing environments where thermal loads must be managed precisely and efficiently. In high-heat regions like the Middle East, this becomes even more critical for operational stability, energy performance, and water conservation.

“The Middle East has a voracious appetite for future-ready digital infrastructure—and it must be met with technologies that are both precise and sustainable,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East. “As AI reshapes regional economies, liquid cooling will no longer be a niche innovation—it will be mission-critical. That’s where KROHNE’s flow measurement solutions come in.”

The announcement supports broader regional ambitions to become global leaders in AI and digital innovation:

National AI Strategies in the GCC

United Arab Emirates: UAE National AI Strategy 2031 – aims to position the UAE as a global AI hub with a focus on health, transport, energy, and smart cities.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) – launched the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) with a goal to become a global leader in AI by 2030, backed by giga-projects like NEOM and The Line.

Qatar: Qatar National Artificial Intelligence Strategy – prioritizes economic diversification and AI-powered public services aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Oman: Oman AI Strategy (2021–2040) – focused on sustainable development and capacity building for AI talent.

Kuwait: Kuwait Vision 2035 includes strategic digital transformation efforts, including a nascent AI agenda for government efficiency and public service delivery.

Bahrain: Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 incorporates AI in its digital economy strategy, supported by regional cloud infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

