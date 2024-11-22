Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE, a global leader in process instrumentation and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its Middle East and Africa team. This growth initiative aims to bolster the 104-year old family-owned company’s capabilities across Systems, Turnkey Project Management, and extend reach into growing markets, particularly in Southern Africa.

Key Highlights:

1. Enhanced Systems Expertise: Valued customers can take advantage of the new hires with specialized knowledge in industrial process systems to strengthen their ability to deliver comprehensive solutions.

2. Turnkey Project Management: Experienced project managers have joined our team to oversee complex, end-to-end implementations, ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction.

3. Southern Africa Focus: KROHNE has recruited talented professionals to spearhead growth in the Southern African market, recognizing its potential for industrial development.

4. Hybrid Workforce Model: The expanded team operates across the Middle East and Africa, providing localized support and expertise. The focus on human-centric consultancy is crucial to delivering the customer service experience expected today.

5. Commitment to Service Excellence: The team expansion aligns with a sincere dedication to exceeding customer expectations and maintaining high standards of service.

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East and Africa, commented on this development: "This strategic team growth reflects our commitment to the region and our goal of deepening relationships with key industrial players. By enhancing our capabilities in critical areas, we are well-positioned to support the region's industrial growth whilst contributing to its sustainable development goals".

KROHNE remains dedicated to delivering innovative measurement solutions and superior customer service across the Middle East and Africa and beyond. This team expansion reinforces their position as a trusted partner in process instrumentation and measurement technology throughout the region.

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified. Delivering customer service excellence and expertise in the Middle East and Africa for over two decades, the Dubai office moved in 2024 to Expo City Dubai, a smart city area of sustainable innovation as designated by the Dubai leadership.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East & Africa

KROHNE

Expo City Dubai

Sustainability District, 6 Mangrove Quarter A

Unit 1 Second Floor

P.O. Box 17344

Dubai

United Arab Emirates