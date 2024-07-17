Dubai, UAE – KROHNE, a global leader in measurement technology, proudly announces that its EcoMATE emissions monitoring solution has been awarded the Outstanding Sustainability Initiative in the Shipping Category at the prestigious MEA Business Awards 2024.

The MEA Business Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across various industries in the Middle East and Africa, recognizing companies that demonstrate a commitment to advancing business practices and achieving significant positive impacts in their sectors. KROHNE's EcoMATE solution has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to sustainability in the shipping industry.

EcoMATE, KROHNE's advanced emissions monitoring system, empowers shipping companies to accurately measure and manage their environmental footprint. By providing real-time data on emissions, EcoMATE enables operators to optimize fuel consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and ensure compliance with international environmental regulations such as the European Union’s “Fit For 55” initiative. This innovative solution underscores KROHNE's dedication to supporting sustainable practices and fostering a greener future for the maritime industry.

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East and Africa, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the MEA Business Awards. Our EcoMATE solution reflects KROHNE's unwavering commitment to sustainability and our ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge technology that helps our customers meet their environmental goals. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners in the shipping industry."

KROHNE continues to lead the way in developing innovative solutions that address the critical challenges of today’s industries. The company remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to its customers through technological excellence and environmental stewardship.

For more information about KROHNE and its EcoMATE emissions monitoring solution, please visit https://ae.krohne.com and see how your reductions can impact your bottom line here: https://ecomate.cloud/savings_calculator/

Learn more about the MEA Business Awards here: https://www.mea-biz.com/awards/2024/index.php#home

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

