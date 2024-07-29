Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce an expansion of its service team across the Middle East region. Recent new hires have been made to bolster the high standards of service and expertise the 100-year-old company’s discerning client base expect whilst continuing to deliver best-in-class measurement solutions across industries. This development provides customers investing in market-leading measurement technology across energy, water, chemical, marine or any number of industrial process applications assurances that the lifetime of their KROHNE equipment will be enhanced, wastage reduced and precise measurement uptime increased overall.

As part of an ongoing assessment and upgradation process KROHNE has undertaken internally, the team will now have a hybrid workforce spanning UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq. Operating under increasingly stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure continued service excellence and accountability, the ultimate goal is to provide peace of mind for a growing roster of clients across the region.

“KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio. We continuously evolve our offering to exceed customer expectations and have boosted our in-house capabilities across the Middle East region. We are committed to the Middle East, further deepening our relationships with key industrial players looking for expertise and partnership in critical situations,” added Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Solutions Middle East and Africa.

