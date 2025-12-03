Doha, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar marked a significant milestone by hosting its 25th Annual IFRS Update Workshop at the W Doha Hotel, drawing a record 320 participants from across the country’s financial sector. The event brought together representatives from Qatar-listed companies, the Qatar Central Bank, the Qatar Financial Centre, regulatory bodies, and private sector organizations, underscoring KPMG’s commitment to advancing financial reporting excellence in Qatar.

The workshop was inaugurated by Gopal Balasubramaniam, Partner and Head of Audit at KPMG Qatar, who reflected on the event’s legacy and expressed gratitude for the ongoing engagement of clients and partners. Celebrating 25 years of this flagship event, Balasubramaniam emphasized the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The agenda spotlighted climate change accounting and set the stage for a day of expert-led discussions.

Participants benefited from comprehensive sessions on the latest IASB and IFRIC updates, as well as in-depth presentations on new IFRS standards—IFRS 18, IFRS 19, and IFRS 20—delivered by Charles Batchelor, Advisory Partner at KPMG Lower Gulf. Rizwan Yaseen, Associate Partner at KPMG Qatar, provided valuable insights into recent developments in sustainability reporting across Qatar and the broader Middle East region.

Further sessions addressed accounting challenges in uncertain times, including impairment, hyperinflation, and climate-related issues. The workshop also featured discussions on Pillar Two taxes and emerging regulatory matters. Yusuf Sayed, Director at KPMG Qatar, concluded the event with practical guidance on common presentation and disclosure issues, and Q&A session where participants had the opportunity to seek clarifications on accounting matters, equipping attendees with actionable knowledge for their organizations.

The 2025 IFRS Update Workshop reaffirmed KPMG in Qatar’s dedication to supporting the nation’s finance professionals. By providing timely updates, practical insights, and opportunities for peer learning, KPMG continues to empower the financial community to achieve the highest standards in financial reporting.

About KPMG in Qatar

KPMG is a global professional services firm operating in 143 countries and territories, with more than 273,000 partners and employees worldwide. The firm serves the needs of businesses, governments, public-sector agencies, and not-for-profits, bringing international expertise to local clients and driving sustainable, positive change for clients, employees, and society at large.

For more information about KPMG in Qatar, including our privacy policy, please visit www.kpmg.com.

Media Contact:

Huda Ibrahim

hudai@kpmg.com