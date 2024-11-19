Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kooheji Development, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2024, which will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, Sakhir, from 26-30 November.

Kooheji Development is participating with a large two-storey pavilion covering a total area of 200 square metres, making it one of the largest at Cityscape 2024. The company will display and promote its latest project Onyx Water Garden – the third in the company’s “Onyx” luxury residential tower series which includes Onyx Bahrain Bay and Onyx Sky View, located in Bahrain Bay. This new development, nestled in the heart of a vibrant waterfront location in Seef, offers an exceptional living experience. It boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and a private beach exclusively for residents. Onyx Watergarden features 503 residential units, a unique blend of modern architecture and innovative design with stunning views.

The residential units vary one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and a penthouse villa with several balcony options overlooking the sea from all sides. The tower encompasses modern amenities and quality services including an integrated health centre, an infinity pool, private fitness facilities, spa, luxurious dining and relaxation options, a restaurant on the marine waterfront, besides direct and exclusive entrance to Water Garden City Marina and its accompanying beach. The project will also provide a lounge area offering various refreshments to residents. Onyx Watergarden embodies modern luxury. Its prime location near Seef's most desirable amenities provides effortless access to everything you need, all within a sophisticated and convenient setting.

Visitors to the Kooheji Development pavilion will view the most prominent features of the anticipated project which will redefine luxury housing. The company will also present exclusive offers for visitors wishing to purchase a fully furnished unit at Onyx Water Garden that provide an integrated living experience meeting the needs of the modern family.

On this occasion, Eng. Mohamed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, CEO of Kooheji Development, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our latest project, Onyx Watergarden—where luxury, comfort, and breathtaking waterfront views converge to create the ultimate destination for living and investment. We're delighted to showcase this unique architectural icon at the Kingdom's premier real estate event—a leading regional showcase—providing the perfect platform to introduce Onyx Watergarden to a discerning audience seeking a luxurious, modern lifestyle in one of the Kingdom's most vibrant areas. As always, we promise our valued clients a groundbreaking concept in luxury residential development and an exceptional living experience in Seef.”

Mr Al Kooheji continued, “We expect remarkable turnout and sales during our participation in Cityscape Bahrain following the huge success of our project Onyx Bahrain Bay and the unique experience it provides as well as due to the increasing interest of families and investors alike in luxury residential real estate projects, especially those that feature a waterfront. Moreover, the project’s exclusive access to Water Garden City Marina and its accompanying beach, and its architectural features and amenities that meet the needs of residents of all age groups. This promising project renews our commitment to providing innovation in the luxury residential sector.”

Kooheji Development is the main developer of the project and owns a large portfolio of quality real estate projects, it has developed more than 50 projects in several vital locations inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has recently appointed Al Kooheji Contractors as the main contractor for the project as it is one of the leading contracting companies in the Kingdom with over half a century of experience in this field, and Royal Ambassador Hospitality as the main project operator as it has a long history as a leading company in real estate and hospitality management in the Kingdom.

It is worth noting that Cityscape Bahrain will be held over 5 consecutive days in Hall (9) at the Exhibition World Bahrain with the participation of several active real estate development companies in the Kingdom. Its latest edition hit record sales with thousands of citizens, residents and visitors from outside the Kingdom visiting the exhibition’s activities. Today, Royal Ambassador is a leading company in providing accommodation that combines luxury, comfort, elegance, and an exceptional experience for residents and investors.

About Kooheji Development

Kooheji Real Estate Development is a leading Bahraini real estate developer renowned for its award-winning, world-class projects. The company takes pride in developing many of Bahrain's most prominent landmarks, both through strategic partnerships and its own portfolio. This diverse portfolio includes high-rise residential projects such as the Fontana Towers series, Onyx Bahrain Bay (Onyx Arjaan by Rotana and Onyx Residences), Onyx Sky View, Seef Avenue, Ariva, and Spring Hill Towers; the Canadian School of Bahrain in the education sector; and Juffair Square in the retail sector. With a diverse project portfolio and proven success across residential, retail, and education sectors, Kooheji Real Estate Development has established itself as a major player in Bahrain's real estate market, enjoying a strong reputation and wide recognition. This is further enhanced by its deep real estate expertise and clear understanding of tenant behaviour through its specialised property and facilities management company, Royal Ambassador. Kooheji Real Estate Development boasts a significant portfolio of high-quality projects, having developed over 50 projects in key locations across the Kingdom and beyond.

Kooheji Contractors

Founded in 1973, Kooheji Contractors is a leading Bahraini construction firm renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency, and reliability. With a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare projects, we consistently exceed client expectations. Our team of highly skilled professionals utilizes cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional results, while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

About Royal Ambassador

Established in 2006 as an independent property and hospitality management company within the Kooheji Group, Royal Ambassador has become a leading force in Bahrain's luxury real estate sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service has earned us a stellar reputation. We provide a comprehensive, resort-style lifestyle for owners and residents of our luxury long-stay serviced apartments, offering unparalleled five-star amenities and services. Royal Ambassador sets the standard for sophisticated living, delivering an exceptional experience for both residents and investors.