Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge Group, a regional subsidiary of “Nema Education” and a pioneer in training, development, and strategic consulting, offering comprehensive solutions to organisations and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa, has opened a regional office in Riyadh. The office opening comes in line with the kingdom’s ambitious strategies for continuous developments in various fields expanding its economy and enhancing its regional and global standing.

With the opening of this new office, Knowledge Group seeks to continue empowering businesses and individuals across the Kingdom by offering educational, training, and consulting services across a wide range of sectors, including government, energy and natural resources, healthcare, space industry, banking and financial services, and many others. Notably, the Riyadh office complements Knowledge Group’s currently up-and-running offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain.

Hosting an elite group of experts in Riyadh, the new office aims to offer training and consulting solutions to clients in the kingdom, tailored to address their specific business needs. These solutions, which are based on thorough analysis of the company’s vision and mission statements as well as its training objectives, target both the senior management and the regular employees, enabling businesses to keep up with the fast-paced changes in various industries.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Knowledge Group, said: “Knowledge Group continues to cement its position as a regional leader and innovator in training, development, and consulting services by entering the promising Saudi Arabian market. Choosing Riyadh as the location for our regional office stems from our firm belief in Saudi Arabia’s position as a global

powerhouse for investments and its ambitious vision of creating a diverse and sustainable future. By empowering local talents and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in various fields, we actively contribute to the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030 and its strategic programmes and plans that will shape the Kingdom's future.”

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, said: “We take great pride in contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious journey to accomplish these goals. We remain committed to collaborating closely with our existing and prospective partners in offering innovative and customised consulting and training solutions. Through these dedicated efforts, we aim to facilitate the desired transformation within their businesses, enhance overall performance, and foster the growth of knowledge and expertise among their team members.”

Knowledge Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, offers a variety of training and consulting services for multiple local and regional companies and organisations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other countries in the region, covering a multitude of industries, including government, telecommunications, energy, utilities, and education.

Recently, Knowledge Group launched its innovative digital learning platform, eduZ, which is built to provide customised and high-quality solutions and is designed to help businesses and governmental institutions in the region achieve their goals and overcome their most pressing challenges. Further, the platform offers training solutions that are tailored to address the specific business needs based on thorough analysis of the company’s vision and mission as well as its training objectives before designing an interactive learning experience guaranteed to achieve optimal outcomes.

Knowledge Group’s vision is to become the leading provider of cutting-edge learning and training solutions as well as contribute to the sustainable social and economic development in the region. Aiming to provide companies with solutions that address their business requirements and needs while playing a part in the region’s development, Knowledge Group has accomplished many milestones over the years, including training more than 160,000 employees in more than 19 countries around the world. Further, it has succeeded in establishing partnerships with more than

600 clients in the region and has collaborated with nearly 400 international experts and trainers, while extending its development capacities to include more than 17 sectors.

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional leader, with extensive experience supporting and reinforcing the operational capabilities of the Middle East and North Africa region’s workforce and its private and public organisations. Through our solutions in Training & Development, Digital learning and Strategic Consulting, Talent Assessment, and workforce tailored solutions, Knowledge Group has built a vast range of services to support our clients’ individual requirements. We are agile in the way we apply this knowledge and create solutions, utilising the full breadth of our unique experience to craft a bespoke solution that exceeds expectations. Our expert faculty and staff of more than 200 deliver serious industry and regional experience, while we also draw in the best of the world’s knowledge through partnership with select international education and consulting companies, alongside more than 400 global associates with specialist expertise. This means we can draw on a vast knowledge base wherever we operate to deliver highly professional solutions for our clients. To learn more about Knowledge Group, please follow its accounts on LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

