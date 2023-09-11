Available in both English and Arabic, KnE Learn offers expert-led courses in key areas, including research commercialisation, global reputation building, and publishing impact

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge E, the leading provider of e-resources, library technology solutions, professional training programmes, and publishing services, has launched KnE Learn — an innovative new platform dedicated to supporting academics and researchers in their professional development journey throughout the various stages of their careers.

In today’s fast-paced world, where the skills and knowledge required for advancement are constantly evolving, KnE Learn recognises the importance of continuous learning to meet the challenges and opportunities of a dynamic higher educational landscape.

The new platform underscores Knowledge E’s commitment to contributing to a more knowledgeable world by providing needs-driven learning experiences that empower individual researchers and higher education professionals to excel, compete, and collaborate globally.

“Continuous professional development has become indispensable for success in any domain,” said Kamran R. Kardan, the Founder and CEO of Knowledge E. “KnE Learn is a unique platform that aims to provide researchers and institutions – within the Arab world and beyond – with the tools they need to thrive and make meaningful contributions to their fields, giving them a competitive advantage among peer institutions and supporting their drive towards being world class institutions.”

Isaac Tabor, the Head of Digital Learning at Knowledge E, added: “Academics and researchers with busy schedules are increasingly in need of on-demand professional development that is broken down into bite-sized modules for on-the-go learning. KnE Learn has been developed with this flexibility in mind, allowing learners to choose the method and learning environment that best suits them.”

Available in both English and Arabic, KnE Learn offers expert-led courses in key areas, including global reputation building, research commercialisation, publishing impact, adult learning, research funding, and more. To ensure a smooth and digestible learning experience, each course requires around two hours to be completed. After completion, participants will receive a digital, downloadable, and shareable certificate of completion that they can use to showcase every learning milestone.

A standout feature of KnE Learn is its remarkable adaptability. Learners have the freedom to select their preferred mode of instruction, whether it’s fully online with self-paced courses that can be conveniently paused and resumed according to the user's discretion, or in-person training with course experts during scheduled sessions.

Courses featured on KnE Learn are taught by seasoned experts who are highly regarded for their expertise and success. In addition to offering self-paced courses in English and Arabic, KnE Learn provides live interpretation services in any language during its scheduled training sessions. The platform is available to both institutions and individuals and is available on a subscription or perpetual license bases.

For more information about KnE Learn and its courses, please visit knelearn.com. Watch a walkthrough of the website here.

