Abu Dhabi, UAE: Global real estate consultancy Knight Frank has formed a collaboration with leading boutique residential brokerage, Henry Wiltshire International, to combine Knight Frank’s global reach with Henry Wiltshire’s deep-rooted expertise in Abu Dhabi’s prime residential market.



The association marks a significant milestone in Knight Frank’s regional expansion, providing an established and highly respected residential platform in the capital that allows both firms to pursue various project mandates and collaborate on high-profile developments, such as SHA Residences Emirates Island, a project already entrusted to Knight Frank’s Exclusive Project Sales team, and for which Knight Frank has been appointed as lead agent.



Will McKintosh, Regional Partner – Head of Residential, Knight Frank MENA, commented: “Our collaboration with Henry Wiltshire comes at a pivotal time for Abu Dhabi. The market is evolving rapidly and we’re seeing increasing demand for prime property, driven by strong fundamentals and growing international interest. With Henry Wiltshire’s excellent local knowledge and trusted client relationships, and Knight Frank’s global reach and residential expertise, we are looking forward to working together and creating long-term success in the capital.”



Founded by Andrew Covill in 2014, Henry Wiltshire International’s Abu Dhabi office has established itself as the capital’s leading boutique real estate consultancy. Covill has over 17 years of experience in Abu Dhabi, following a successful career at Ballymore Group in London, and leads a team of advisors known for their exceptional understanding of the local prime market.



Henry Wiltshire has regularly been appointed as the exclusive agency for high-profile developments, such as Nudra on Saadiyat Island, an entire building in Mayan on Yas Island, as well as three private residential apartment buildings. The agency’s work has led to recognition in the Property Finder Awards as Most Outstanding and Best Quality Agency in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024, among other accolades.



Andrew Covill, Owner and Director, Henry Wiltshire International - Abu Dhabi said: “I am delighted that Henry Wiltshire International is entering into a collaboration with Knight Frank, arguably the most trusted and respected estate agency operating on a global level. The combination of our experience and reputation in Abu Dhabi and Knight Frank’s international reach will allow us to provide outstanding solutions and service for developers and private clients buying or selling property in the capital. As Abu Dhabi enters an exciting new phase in its business environment, economy and property market, our joint talent and expertise will position us at the forefront of the market.”



The collaboration reinforces Knight Frank’s commitment to expanding its residential services in the MENA region. Whilst already a leading firm in Dubai, this new alliance will extend Knight Frank’s ability to serve and support private clients and developers more comprehensively in the capital, especially as residential demand in Abu Dhabi increases.



Rupert Dawes, Global Head of Residential, Knight Frank, concluded: “This move is a clear statement of Knight Frank’s long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. The capital is rapidly rising on the global stage, and our collaboration with Henry Wiltshire gives us the ideal platform to support landmark developments and connect them with international audiences. We see extraordinary potential in Abu Dhabi’s residential market and look forward to helping shape its next chapter alongside Henry Wiltshire.”