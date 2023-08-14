Egypt:- Knight Frank, the leading global property consultancy, announced the launch of its first office in Egypt, located at the heart of Cairo in Zamalek, marking the intersection between the Capital’s expanding East and West urbanizations. The launch is Knight Frank's first foray into Egypt’s dynamic real estate market, bringing its extensive expertise to this exciting and growing market. This significant milestone is testament to the Firm’s commitment to bringing global expertise to serve the local real estate market, providing a world-class portfolio of real estate consultancy including strategic consultancy, marketing, commercial and residential property sales and leasing, property management, and valuations.

Fueled by rapid urbanization, a burgeoning population and a surge in foreign investment – the Egypt real estate market is currently at its peak. Contributing approximately 16% to the nation's GDP and poised for further growth, the property sector presents a wealth of opportunities in both residential and commercial domains.

Knight Frank’s team in Egypt is led by seasoned industry shapers who have been an integral part of the local real estate sector’s development. Zeinab Adel is a real estate investment professional with an extensive roster of consulting developers and with a track record of successfully establishing strategies for major real estate management firms. As part of the new Cairo office management team, she will be joined by Tamer Elfiky, Partner - Head of Operations, Egypt, a real estate veteran with extensive experience in business development and marketing.

Zeinab Adel, Partner - Head of Egypt Office said: “Spearheading the progress, Egypt’s government is committed to further growing the local real estate market by providing housing opportunities for different socioeconomic segments and increasing the confidence of regional investors in the market.”

Commenting on the new office, James Lewis, Knight Frank's Middle East Managing Director, said:" I am excited the Middle East region is expanding into North Africa and connecting further into our wider Africa network. This extension has come at the request of our clients who would like our integrated service offering to be available in this growing and dynamic gateway market.”

Adel and Elfiky have a deep understanding of the Egyptian real estate market and will work closely with clients to provide bespoke solutions to their real estate needs, drawing on Knight Frank's global network of experts and its reputation for excellence in real estate services.

Known for its exceptional track record and commitment to excellence, Knight Frank has forged strong relationships with a distinguished list of global clients, including Emaar, Aldar, Google, Barclays, HSBC, Panasonic, Samsung, Unilever, DHL. Such prestigious partnerships have enabled the firm to effectively navigate the dynamic and ever-evolving luxury real estate market, consistently delivering innovative solutions and remarkable results for their clientele.

Egypt's integration into Knight Frank's Africa Network (add report link) signifies a promising chapter for real estate. With a population of over 110 million and a dynamic city like Cairo with 20 million residents, Egypt offers a thriving market. With around 185 million sqm of active real estate and a massive US$ 120 billion potential investment from Middle East Sovereign Wealth Funds, the country is poised for significant growth.

Market dynamics have led to innovative approaches from developers, such as semi-finished projects and shorter payment plans to align with evolving demands. This adaptability, coupled with the appealing prospects of the second homes market, underscores Egypt's resilience. Summer homes along the North Coast remain a beacon of optimism, with strong capital appreciation potential, attractive rental yields, and growing interest from GCC buyers.

In 2022, Cairo received US$ 20 billion in real estate investments, with US$ 16 billion dedicated to residential developments. A remarkable 10% surge in average residential property prices demonstrates robust demand and investor confidence. The recent legislative changes enabling foreign ownership of real estate have triggered increased interest from international buyers and expatriates seeking competitively priced properties.

In essence, Egypt's collaboration with Knight Frank's Africa Network brings forward a vibrant real estate landscape ripe with opportunities. The residential and second homes markets stand as beacons of growth, igniting optimism and setting the stage for a promising future.



To view the full report: https://www.knightfrank.com/research/report-library/africa-horizons-202324-10427.aspx