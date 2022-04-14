KMMRCE Holdings has selected HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations, to facilitate its global banking needs. Licensed by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), KMMRCE Holdings is a digital specialist that combines flexible cloud management solutions with comprehensive finance capabilities. Its portfolio companies, KMMRCE Technologies and KMMRCE Pay work with clients across the globe to deliver flexible platforms, which create a seamless online retail and payment experience.

KMMRCE Holdings has built its centre of excellence in the UAE, where it develops innovative solutions shaping the future of platforms and payments.

Ron Coakley, Chief Operating Officer of KMMRCE Holdings, commented: “the UAE is a dynamic environment, which offers excellent opportunities to expand internationally. Having already established a number of client and stakeholder relationships worldwide, partnering with HSBC was a strategic decision based on its local knowledge and extensive global network.

“It is welcoming to see HSBC’s support for a homegrown technology company achieving widespread success in the SaaS and PaaS sphere. With a geographically diverse mix of contracts and operating systems to navigate, HSBC’s user-friendly system gives us the freedom to continue on our trajectory. We’re very grateful to the HSBC corporate banking team and we look forward to building a global business from the UAE, boosted by the support of a strong banking partner.”

-Ends-

About KMMRCE Technologies

KMMRCE Technologies is a homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has grown through long-standing digital, e-commerce, and FinTech partnerships. During the past decade, it has evolved from being a developer into a branded technology services provider, offering clients complete e-commerce solutions. The enterprise-level KMMRCE platform features more than 50 unique modules that can be used to customise, build, manage, and grow a successful digital business.

KMMRCE Technologies works with clients across multiple verticals, including grocery, beauty, electronics, fashion, wholesale, home furnishings, EdTech, and FitTech. After an initial set-up fee, subscribers can add more services as they expand, helping them launch faster, manage budgets more effectively, and eliminate unnecessary costs.

About KMMRCE Pay

KMMRCE Pay is a financial ecosystem-as-a-service (EsaaS) specialist that delivers bespoke payment solutions to banks, FinTechs and retail merchants. By leveraging the technology across each of its products, KMMRCE Pay can create front and back-end systems, and develop individual tech stacks that offer comprehensive, end-to-end payment capabilities for any client.

The KMMRCE Pay platform can be plugged into existing infrastructure or deployed as a stand-alone digital banking service, giving brands the power to break into the market and introduce new products quickly and easily. The company’s suite of services includes issuing, processing, and acquiring for online and offline transactions.

For media enquiries contact:

The PR Company

samantha@the-prcompany.com