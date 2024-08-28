Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Klumi Ventures, the premier blockchain-native Venture Capital Firm and Fund Manager based in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with Fuze, the Middle East’s leading regulated digital assets and blockchain infrastructure provider. The new collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate traditional finance with the rapidly evolving digital assets landscape. This partnership will harness Klumi Ventures’ investment acumen and Web3 expertise alongside Fuze’s robust digital assets infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies throughout the region. Financial institutions will be able to integrate regulated digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, tokenized assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) into their operations.

The parties will also be working together to facilitate enhancements in cross-border payments, enabling financial institutions through the speed and efficiency of digital assets. Both companies will also collaborate on educational initiatives, workshops, and programs aimed at helping financial institutions understand the complexities of blockchain technology, regulatory compliance, and the potential of digital assets. Additionally, the partnership will focus on developing new products and exploring unique use cases, such as specialized OTC trading solutions.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem within UAE, aligning closely with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the regulatory standards set by the ADGM and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

“By aligning Fuze’s vision with Klumi Ventures’ investment expertise, we are set to drive meaningful growth in the region. This collaboration not only supports our commitment to nurturing startups but also enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions for tokenizing real-world assets and facilitating cross-border payments. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to collaborating with Fuze as we work together to shape the future of digital assets in the region,” stated Kristiina Lumeste, SEO and Founder of Klumi Ventures.

Mo Ali Yusuf, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze said, “The future success of regional economies relies on grasping the full potential of blockchain and Web3. Klumi Ventures is unequivocal in its belief in the transformative potential of this infrastructure and we look forward to fostering innovation through our collaboration.”

Fuze, which is backed by Further Ventures, has rapidly established itself as a leader in the digital assets sector, offering a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service platform that empowers banks and fintechs to integrate regulated digital assets into their offerings. Additionally, Fuze provides Over-The-Counter (OTC) services, facilitating larger digital asset transactions for institutions, funds, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Overall, the partnership between Klumi Ventures and Fuze is poised to accelerate the digital asset landscape, and enhance technological capabilities in the region from the UAE capital. A recent panel held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) highlighted that the UAE alone accounts for between 5-10% of global digital assets trading volume. Globally, revenue growth for digital assets is expected to grow by 17.38% in 2025 (Statista).