Positive customer reviews and recommendations across industries validate market interest and increased adoption of Kissflow’s Low-code Work Platform

Dubai, UAE – Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code work platform, today announced it has been recognized as an Established vendor in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). Kissflow is one of the seven companies placed in the Established quadrant and received an average score of 4.4/5 based on 37 ratings as of April 2023, with 81% of reviewers willing to recommend and 43% leaving a 5-star rating. Kissflow’s highest scores came from Support Experience (4.4/5 stars) and Deployment Experience (4.3/5 stars).

Kissflow offers a unified enterprise work management platform. The platform has capabilities for app development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration and is underpinned by low-code and no-code capabilities. It empowers business users to easily build custom applications while empowering IT teams to customize, integrate, and extend business applications.

“Large enterprises are quickly realizing that automating Work Management is a key driver of business innovation and digital transformation. The low-code/no-code paradigm is making this possible and we believe our inclusion in this report, supported by strong customer testimonials and willingness to recommend our platform to others, is a testament to Kissflow’s value proposition across industries,” said Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO of Kissflow. “Exceeding customer expectations with high-touch support and a superior UX is driving our high positive word-of-mouth, which is vital in the B2B enterprise software market.”

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the enterprise buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

Feedback and Reviews from Verified Users

“Kissflow has a spectacular UI and was easy to set up and configure to solve business workflow challenges. The support structure is well set up to handle any issues and the customer forum is filled with enthusiastic and clever users.” - Construction industry user; finance department

“Service is outstanding, in some cases exceptional, which in my experience is not common among providers of IT services. When issues arise, they are taken seriously and are typically resolved in a short amount of time. Up-time is exceptional, and product feature enhancements/improvements are released on a continuous basis.” - Manufacturing industry user; IT department

“We can not function without Kissflow at our organization. We just use every bit of it and love to do so. It's so easy, convenient yet effective.” - Education industry user; procurement department

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER is a registered trademark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Peer Contributors, 28 June 2023

-Ends-

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a low-code work platform for enterprises to digitally transform business operations. Kissflow brings enterprise IT and business users together to transform operations by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code / no-code space with a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/