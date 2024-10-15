Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has launched the second cohort of ‘ENBAT’ with the participation of 30 fresh university graduates. The program provides participants with a space that can foster skills that they were not exposed to during their education, and that employers feel are key competencies that new hires need to have.

ENBAT, first launched in January of this year, is being hosted by the American University of Kuwait. It provides an inclusive learning space for young graduates to share and collaborate as they practice skills which give them the foundation to build resilience and adaptability, as well as originality in problem-solving and enhanced communication for succeeding in work environments.

More than 150 young people aged 21 to 27 applied for the second round of ENBAT with degrees in engineering, computer sciences, business, literature and accounting, among others. Of the applicants, 67% were women.

The eight-week program is designed in collaboration with en.v, which has worked on a number of successful programs, all of which focus on bringing together people representing different parts of the community and facilitating the process of building bridges, collaboration and connections.

On this occasion, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at KIPCO, said:

“The large number of applicants for the second round of ENBAT reflects the successful outcome of the program and the positive impact it has had on our participants. KIPCO is committed to actively contribute to the development of Kuwait’s next generation of leaders, and this annual program allows us to equip our young participants with the skills they need to succeed in whatever career path they will pursue. The strength of ENBAT is developing participants as a whole, so that they have both the emotional and intellectual grounding to adapt in any workplace, whether in the public or private sector.”

ENBAT is being facilitated by eight trainers, all of whom have private sector experience and have been trained by en.v to help the participants build the core skills needed to become effective leaders and collaborators. The program includes four modules: Self, Systems, and Critical Thinking; Cross Cultural Communication; Design Thinking; and Work Culture & Applying Skills.