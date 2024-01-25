Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kinokuniya, the UAE's largest bookstore, has collaborated with advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, to launch "Offset Boxset," an innovative and actionable initiative that tackles the pressing issue of carbon emissions linked to excessive social media use.

Recent studies have revealed that an average person generates approximately 1.15 grams of carbon emissions for every minute spent on social media. With people averaging 10 hours per day on these platforms, the resultant carbon footprint is staggering - around 262 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year. Kinokuniya's Offset Boxset aims to redirect this trend towards a more sustainable habit: reading.

The Offset Boxset is a meticulously crafted collection of books, chosen to offset the carbon emissions generated by an individual's social media usage. The number of books in each set corresponds to the reduction of 1, 2, 3, or 4 kilos of carbon emissions. These books are FSC Certified, ensuring a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to standard books.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'Offset Boxset' initiative, embodying our commitment to merge reading with environmental responsibility. We envision a future where every page turned is a step towards a greener world," said Steve Jones, Store, Merchandise and Marketing Manager, Kinokuniya UAE.

The sets are in store now and are displayed as part of an interactive educational exhibit, allowing individuals to understand their online behaviour's impact and select a boxset tailored to their needs. Customers also have the flexibility to customise their boxsets with books of their choice.

This initiative goes beyond just selling books. It's about educating and empowering individuals to make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change. Customers are informed about the impact of their reading on carbon emission reduction, encouraging a shift from passive online consumption to active environmental participation.

“Kinokuniya have always been about encouraging readers. Last year we showed how everyone has time to read by equating people’s social media time to the number of books they could have read in that same time. This year we’ve gone one step further. We’re giving Gen Z’s a more powerful reason to read - by showing them how reading could reduce the carbon emissions they would generate by using social media. It’s an ambitious idea, but to save the planet we believe every little counts”, Gautam Wadher, Executive Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi - Dubai

