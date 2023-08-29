Jeddah – Saudi Arabia – King Abdullah Port, recognized as the most efficient port worldwide according to the World Bank’s 2022 Report, recently welcomed MSC Irina, the world’s joint-largest cargo ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs. This significant achievement comes after the successful handling of the same container ship for the first time in May 2023, further solidifying its position as a major trade hub at the crossroads of three continents.

Furthermore, the port welcomed two of the world's largest cargo ships, MSC Tessa and MSC Gemma. These enormous vessels, each measuring a staggering 399.9 meters in length and 61.5 meters in width, have a capacity of 24,116 TEUs, ranking them among the world's largest container ships. The arrival of these ships, including MSC Irina, demonstrates the port's ability to meet the most rigorous demands of the shipping industry.

Benefiting from its strategic location, operational excellence, and immense capabilities, including state-of-the-art infrastructure and an 18-meter-deep water draft, King Abdullah Port is well-equipped to effectively handle not only the current mega-sized ships but also those anticipated in the future.

Mr. Jay New, the CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his excitement about welcoming the largest container ships in the world. He stated, “the port's success is reaching unprecedented heights, we are prioritizing infrastructure development, consistently investing in physical expansion to accommodate larger vessels, increase handling capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency”.

With its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and ambitions to become a mega port, King Abdullah port is charting a course towards a vibrant future, setting new standards in the industry, and contributing to the nation’s economic transformation in line with Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

About King Abdullah Port

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022 report by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Mecca, Medina and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.