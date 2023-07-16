Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - King Abdullah Port, a leading global player in the maritime and logistics sectors, continues to demonstrate resilience and maintain its role as a reliable hub for international trade. Despite prevailing global challenges, the port has achieved remarkable growth in various areas, reinforcing its status as one of the world's fastest-growing ports.

In the first half of 2023, King Abdullah Port experienced a notable 2.3% increase in container throughput compared to the same period last year. This upward trajectory signifies the port's steadfast dedication to efficiently handling TEUs and its ability to adapt to evolving industry demands.

A remarkable 98% increase in Agri-Bulk cargo handling. This substantial growth is a testimony to the port's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030's food security objectives. By optimizing the import, storage, and distribution of agricultural bulk cargoes, the port actively contributes to national efforts in enhancing food security.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his pride in the port's accomplishments and the dedication of its team, "These past few months have been marked by significant progress. We've continued to build upon the momentum that saw us recognized as the most efficient container port in the world 2022, reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence. We're proud to report that our efforts have yielded tangible results. Our volumes have increased, we've established new strategic partnerships, and we've set new records for operational efficiency and capability. These accomplishments are a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.

The continued improvement at the port has led to groundbreaking milestones. The port recently achieved the highest record handling of 20,153 TEU on a single vessel in Saudi ports within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee. Additionally, it successfully managed the world's largest container ship, the MSC Irina. These impressive feats underscore the port's exceptional efficiency and capabilities.

King Abdullah Port is poised to continue breaking new ground, leveraging its strategic location and exceptional capabilities to redefine excellence. Playing a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030, the port is instrumental in the growth of Saudi Arabia's logistics sector. It is actively contributing to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, at the crossroads of three continents.

About King Abdullah Port

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022 report by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.