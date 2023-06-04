King Abdullah Economic City: In an outstanding achievement on its journey to becoming a leading global logistics and transportation hub, King Abdullah Port, the most efficient port by the World Bank 2022 report, has recorded the highest handling volume on a single vessel call in Saudi Ports. The Port handled 20,152 TEUs within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee. This achievement comes as a testimony to its highly efficient and outstanding capabilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “Since the launch of our container terminal in 2013, we have relentlessly pursued excellence in our service offerings through the development of world-class infrastructure and port facilities. These efforts have resulted in impressive milestones as we drive towards the realization of Vision 2030 objectives. King Abdullah Port’s growing significance has built trust and support from our partners and together we are providing excellence to the wide base of importers and exporters benefiting from the port’s capabilities.

“We thank our partners and our employees behind all these achievements for their dedication and hard work.

One of the Middle East’s largest infrastructure megaprojects, King Abdullah Port has been built to the latest specifications and standards and is designed to support trade and economic growth in the Kingdom for decades to come. The port is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including the world’s largest and most advanced cranes, and its 18-meter water berths are the world’s deepest.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. Ranked as the world’s most efficient port by The World Bank in 2022, the port emerged as one of the world’s top 100 ports within four years of operation. With its strategic location in King Abdullah Economic City – a modern city with a pro-business ecosystem and infrastructure – King Abdullah Port leverages the city’s advanced facilities and services, particularly the Industrial Valley, which has attracted many logistics projects as well as light and medium industries.

About King Abdullah Port

Strategically located on the Red Sea coast in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port, ranked by The World Bank as the world’s second most efficient port in 2020, is the Middle East’s first privately owned, developed and operated port. Occupying an area of 17.4 km2, and enjoying close proximity to the key Saudi cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Al Madinah and Yanbu, as well as its direct access to extensive transportation networks that facilitates the cargo transport through the kingdom and the rest of the region, the port is making an increasingly important contribution to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once fully completed, King Abdullah Port will be capable of handling 25 million TEU, 1.5 million CEU and 25 million tons of clean bulk cargo annually.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and processing facilities, the world’s deepest 18-m berths, multi-level expanding operations, in addition to a fully integrated Port Community System, the Smart Gate system and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port reflects the important role of the private sector in realizing Vision 2030.