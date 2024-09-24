Kuwait – Jazeera Airways announced a unique 90% discount on fares for children from 2 years old up to 12 years old when accompanying parents. This incredible first-time offer is available for travel to popular family friendly destinations like Sharm El Sheikh, Larnaca, and Istanbul. By making travel to these destinations more affordable, Jazeera enables families to enjoy quality time together while offering children the opportunity to explore new destinations and experience different cultures.

Jazeera Airways flies direct to these routes making it convenient to plan both long holidays as well as shorter trips. To create unforgettable memories, book your tickets before 19th October for travel anytime until 15th December using the promo code J94KIDS.

Bharathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways emphasized: "At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to making travel safe and accessible for all. We especially understand the importance of travel for families, and our latest offer reflects our dedication to providing affordable travel options for parents and children to experience new and exciting destinations together.”

To avail this limited-time offer, book your seats through jazeeraairways.com, the Jazeera App or Jazeera customer care by dialing 177.