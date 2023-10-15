Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has set up a special booth at The Warehouse, Kuwait’s newest mall, to introduce visitors to its various products and banking solutions and raise financial and banking awareness. This initiative comes as part of the Bank’s continuous efforts to support the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ (Diraya) financial awareness campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with local banks.

Commenting on the Bank’s presence at The Warehouse Mall, Faisal Al-Shuwaired, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “The Bank’s team is more than willing to respond to the queries of the mall’s visitors around the different banking services and products KIB offers. They are also deeply engaged in questions related to the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign, on top of which is the safety of banking accounts against any fraud attempts, the importance of avoiding sharing banking details and passwords, and the necessity of following instructions issued by banks.”

Al-Shuwaired asserted KIB’s keenness to be in direct contact with its customers all around Kuwait. The Bank is also keen on picking strategic and distinguished locations, such as The Warehouse Mall, to spread financial and banking awareness among most factions of society, as well as achieve the goals of one of the main pillars of its leading social responsibility program.

It is worth noting that KIB greatly contributed to achieving the objectives of the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign, which is focused on raising financial awareness in society, shedding light on the role of the banking sector, and making the most out of the numerous services banks have to offer. To accomplish the desired goals, the Bank recently organized several distinctive initiatives in big malls such as the Avenues, Al Kout, and 360.

