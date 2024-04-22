Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently announced the launch of the best financing offer on various Nissan Patrol models through its innovative KIB PayTally app. The offer includes a 5-year Musawama financing, with Zero profit and 5 years of free service, along with an additional warranty on the vehicle for 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, subject to the terms and conditions of the offer. This step comes as part of the Bank's strategy aimed at continuing to provide the highest level of distinctive financing offers, and enhancing its partnership with the local agent for Nissan Patrol vehicles, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Co.

Commenting on the launch of this exceptional offer, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, Head of the Central Sales Unit - Retail at KIB, said, said: “We take pride in continuing to offer the best car financing deals, as part of the ongoing development of the innovative KIB PayTally program and application. This represents a qualitative leap in the world of Islamic banking solutions, adding even more value to our customers' experience. We also see this new offer as an advanced step in our strategy aimed at strengthening our relationships with our partners from elite car agents and companies in Kuwait. It also allows us to continue providing unique and distinctive financing offers that enable customers to own luxury cars, with exclusive benefits that meet their expectations and suit their modern lifestyles.”

It is worth noting that the new KIB PayTally application distinguishes itself as the first bank-led digital marketplace in Kuwait, offering its users the opportunity to shop in a more efficient and flexible manner by easily applying for and monitoring financing applications. It is designed to achieve a qualitative breakthrough in how customers access financing services and enjoy a comprehensive experience without the need to browse or visit multiple websites and branches. The platform is user-friendly, supported by unique features, and specifically designed to elevate the concept of digital shopping through exclusive offers not available elsewhere. Through this innovative application, KIB offers flexible financing ranging from KD 300 to KD 25,000, payable over a period of 3 to 60 months, without the need for salary transfer, making it the ideal choice for a wide range of customers, both citizens and residents alike.

Living up to its main slogan “Bank for Life,” KIB spares no effort in developing a diverse range of banking and financing services and products that ensure its customers have access to facilities and offers that best meet their various requirements and growing needs. This is particularly evident in fulfilling their aspirations to acquire the latest car models, especially Nissan Patrol vehicles.

