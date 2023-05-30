Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is pleased to announce the launch of its Biometric Visa Card, which uses the customer’s fingerprint to authorize POS transactions. The new offering will allow Visa Infinite cardholders to enroll their fingerprints on their biometric cards easily instead of requiring a PIN. The next-generation biometric card is based on Zwipe’s platform and dedicated to KIB’s Black Banking segment of customers, in line with the Bank’s digital transformational journey and ongoing efforts to provide its customers with digitally enhanced services and solutions.

Discussing KIB’s new fingerprint authentication method, Ms. Deema Al Mulaifi, Assistant General Manager of Operations at KIB, said: “KIB prides itself as a progressive Islamic bank that continues to offer its customers a unique banking experience enhanced by additional convenience and security. We are pleased to announce that our Black Banking segment customers can now enjoy innovative technology through the new Biometric Visa Card, which is designed to provide convenience and ease of access, with a high level of security against fraud attempts.”

Al Mulaifi added: “The ability to continue delivering on-demand, tailored, and innovative products and services to our customers is a unique mark that distinguishes KIB from others. The Biometric Card feature has the potential to provide our customers with a new method that adds value to their lifestyle, as they can request the Visa Infinite card and activate the fingerprint to make POS transactions with great ease. In addition to this secure and simple payment solution, which is in line with the Bank’s new authentication system, the Bank’s Black Banking segment customers enjoy a range of other premium banking benefits and exclusive rewards.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Shashank Singh, Visa’s Vice President and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, said: “Visa is committed to developing and investing in emerging capabilities such as biometrics for the benefit of consumers. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with KIB and Zwipe in bringing this innovative biometric card to consumers in Kuwait who can now enjoy a seamless, secure payment experience.”

For his part, Ramzi Saboury, General Manager for Zwipe for the MEA Region, said: “We are proud and honored that the latest generatoin biometric card product from Zwipe is commercially launched in Kuwait by KIB, taking the lead globally in this initiative. We appreciate the trust in our technology and product that KIB has expressed to reach this milestone. Visa has been a key player since we started the certification process years ago all the way to going live today with the product ensuring the best users’ experience and high levels of security and data privacy in the newly revealed Zwipe Pay Card product.”

It is worth noting that KIB’s Black Banking segment package allows members to enjoy yearly free local and international transfers and a 50% discount on safe deposit boxes, in addition to up to 5% cashback on local and international transactions when they use their Visa Infinite credit cards. The Black Banking segment also grants members exceptional services and discounts at a range of luxury hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Kuwait and abroad. Moreover, the Visa Infinite credit card holders are offered unlimited visits to the finest airport lounges around the world.

It also serves to note that KIB always strives to meet the requirements of its customers by providing them with high-quality services and products. Also, as part of its digital banking vision and in line with its slogan “Bank for Life”, KIB remains a competitive player in the Kuwaiti market thanks to its tailored benefits and exclusive rewards that meet customers’ evolving expectations and guarantee an enhanced banking experience.

